Post-Game Reaction Podcast: Seahawks season ends with a thud in Santa Clara

At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks had a shock 17-16 lead over the San Francisco 49ers and were poised for a Wild Card Round upset against their heated NFC West rivals.

Then the 49ers woke up and stomped a hole through the Seahawks to end. It was a nasty 25-0 run in the 2nd half before a garbage time touchdown made it a still ugly but somewhat more respectable 41-23 final score. San Francisco pulled off a 3-0 sweep of Seattle and only trailed for one possession over the course of 180 minutes.

It was a hell of a run to make the postseason and the 2022 Seahawks were more enjoyable to watch than expected, but now we turn our attention to the offseason after exiting the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Dan Viens and Dayna O’Gorman were unavailable for recording, so this post-game reaction podcast was done by yours truly and Brandan Schulze. We touched on the way this loss played out, the future of Geno Smith, the state of this porous Seahawks defense, and more!

