The offseason for our Seattle Seahawks begins today, earlier than most would have liked but later than most expected. The Seahawks stood strong for one half of football today than promptly were whomped in the 2nd half against a San Francisco 49ers team that may be the best in the NFL. Some say moral victories hold no value. Yet judging by the reactions of the individual Seahawk players after the game, today’s lose may propel them forward into a promising 2023. All the game recaps, all the speculation, and more.. below in the the links. Thank you for being here with us. It has been a fun one!

Seahawks News

Seahawks-49ers: 5 points about the game - Seaside Joe

I never spoil game results in the beginning of a Seaside Joe post-game reaction: 1/14/2023

The Seahawks face two key issues entering the off-season « Seahawks Draft Blog

With the season over following a chastening second half against the 49ers, attention will quickly turn to the off-season.

Bruce Irvin, 35, up tall after productive 3rd Seahawks go-round. He says he may not retire - The News Tribune

All around him, younger Seahawks were crying, distraught, stunned.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 49ers knock Seattle out of playoffs 41-23 - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports weigh in on the Seahawks' 41-23 loss to the 49ers that ends their season in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Penalty, Geno Smith turnover crush Seahawks, send 49ers off on 41-23 NFC playoff runaway - The News Tribune

Geno Smith’s eyes reddened.

Surprising Seahawks' weak points exposed in season-ending loss - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks made a surprise run to the playoffs, but their weaknesses were frar too much to overcome against the 49ers on Saturday.

Brock Purdy, 49ers find rhythm in second half as Seahawks falter - ESPN.com

After a tight first half, the San Francisco 49ers scored 25 unanswered points to open the second half, pulling away to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The NFC wild-card win was the 11th in a row for the 49ers, who will face an opponent to be determined in next weekend's divisional round.

Geno Smith’s “Great Story” Of A Season Ends In Wild Card Loss; He & Seahawks Hope To Continue It Next Season - Seahawks.com

The loss was still too fresh for Geno Smith to focus on all the great things he accomplished in the 2022 season.

Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Lose 41-23 at 49ers in Wild Card Round - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks fought hard but fall to the 49ers 41-23 in the playoffs. Let's rewind. Subscribe and listen to the Seahawks Rewind podcast.

What can Seahawks learn from getting ‘whooped’ by 49ers? Plenty of building still needed - The Athletic

The Seahawks deserved to be there, but they weren't in the 49ers' weight class. "Them boys whooped us,” one Seattle veteran said.

Seattle Seahawks Excited About 'Bright Future' Despite Wild Card Loss to San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Even with uncertainty at quarterback and several notable players heading towards free agency, coming off a difficult wild card round loss in Santa Clara, there's no shortage of optimism about the Seattle Seahawks prospects heading towards 2023 and beyond.

Seattle Seahawks Unravel vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 Takeaways from Wild Card Loss - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Unable to avoid the miscues that derailed them in two regular season meetings, the Seattle Seahawks quickly lost a slim halftime lead and couldn't stay with a far more talented San Francisco 49ers squad, faltering down the stretch in a season-ending wild card defeat.

NFC West News

49ers News: Dominant second half propels the Niners over the Seahawks - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers’ 11th straight win after beating the Seattle Seahawks

NFL Playoffs: 49ers dominate the 2nd half to blow out the Seahawks 41-23 - Niners Nation

The Niners looked unstoppable in the second half as they dominated the Seahawks in NFC Wild Card game

49ers vs. Seahawks score, takeaways: Brock Purdy makes playoff history, accounts for 4 TDs in rout of Seattle - CBSSports.com

The postseason lights weren't too bright for Purdy

San Francisco 49ers 41, Seattle Seahawks 23: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 41-23 playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks.

L.A. Rams Will Reportedly Pick Up Option on QB Matthew Stafford - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will return in 2023 and his 2024 salary will be fully guaranteed.

Rams pick up Stafford option: Aaron Donald, you should come back too - Turf Show Times

L.A.’s championship window isn’t closed

Kliff On a One-Way Ticket to Thailand - Revenge of the Birds

According to Kliff Kingsbury’s good friend FOX’s Peter Schrager:

Peter Schrager says on FOX that former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and is...

Arizona Cardinals' GM Search Could Conclude Soon - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals' search for their next general manager could wrap up in the coming days, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Here's the NFL's Timeline/Process for Hiring Coaches - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Five NFL teams are about to welcome a new face as their next head coach. The league has certain dates and rules pertaining to when they can be interviewed:

Around The NFL

Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars' epic comeback - Larry Brown Sports

Doug Pederson made some masterful moves in helping his Jacksonville Jaguars come back to beat the Chargers after being down 27-0.

'Chargering' like we've never seen before: Chargers blow 27-point lead, lose to Jaguars - Yahoo Sports

And we all thought we'd seen the peak of "Chargering."

Dak Prescott scoffs at suggestion Cowboys' Mike McCarthy is coaching for his job in the playoffs: ‘It’s comical’ - Yahoo Sports

Dak Prescott started shaking his head before the question was complete.

Chargers blow 27-point lead, Jaguars advance in AFC playoffs - ESPN.com

Despite building a 27-0 first-half lead, the Los Angeles Chargers saw their postseason disintegrate in the second half as the Jacksonville Jaguars stormed back for a 31-30 victory on Saturday night.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Who's up and who's down from Saturday's games - NFL.com

Every year about this time, as the regular season ends and the postseason begins, we talk about teams that no one wants to play.