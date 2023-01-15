2023 NFL Draft Order: Seahawks slotted at 5th overall and either 19th or 20th

The Seattle Seahawks’ season ended at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, which means we have a slightly clearer but not solidified picture of where Seattle will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Nashville.

We know that the Seahawks have the 5th overall pick courtesy of the Denver Broncos, but what about their own first-rounder? Well that depends on one other game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, and obviously with an 8-9 record they have higher draft priority if they lose. If Tampa wins, Seattle is picking 19th as the team with the worst record (and easiest strength of schedule) of eliminated Wild Card teams. A Buccaneers loss means the Seahawks pick 20th. Simple as that!

Here’s the NFL Draft order as things stand, exempting teams still in the postseason.