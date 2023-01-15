2023 NFL Divisional Round schedule, TV networks, kickoff times

With just one game to go before Super Wild Card weekend wraps up for the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the league has unveiled the Divisional Round schedule.

Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t a part of this round, having been bounced out by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Had they won, they would’ve faced the Philadelphia Eagles. By default, it would’ve been a Saturday game because the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday and therefore the winner of that game must play on Sunday.

Instead, the New York Giants travel to Philly for Saturday night in primetime. The Cowboys/Bucs winner takes on the San Francisco 49ers (who would have two more days rest than their next opponent) on Sunday afternoon.

Over on the AFC side, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the early Saturday window, while the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in a Sunday noon-time kick.

Saturday, January 21st

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars at #1 Kansas City Chiefs - 1:30 PM PT on NBC/Peacock

#6 New York Giants at #1 Philadelphia Eagles - 5:15 PM PT on FOX

Sunday, January 22nd

#3 Cincinnati Bengals at #2 Buffalo Bills - 12 PM PT, CBS/Paramount+

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers/#5 Dallas Cowboys winner at #2 San Francisco 49ers - 3:30 PM PT on FOX

Any rooting interests you have here?