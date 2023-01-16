Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft

There’s a major development in the 2023 NFL Draft, and potentially any plans the Seattle Seahawks as far as drafting a quarterback with the 5th overall pick.

Ohio State star C.J. Stroud, widely projected to be a high first-round pick this April, has officially declared for the Draft. It was rumored that Stroud, primarily through NIL money, would stay another season in college, but that is not the case.

Monday was the deadline for underclassmen to declare their intentions for the NFL Draft or stay in school. Stroud does have another 72 hours to change his mind, but bailing on the Draft would be the real shock at this point.

In two seasons as Ohio State’s starter, Stroud has thrown 81 touchdown passes to just 12 interceptions with a 69% completion rate. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist each season, finishing 4th in 2021 and 3rd in 2022. There’s no denying Stroud is one of the top quarterbacks in college football and he’s received plenty of hype as a potential NFL franchise quarterback.

Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis figure to be the unquestioned top four entering at least the NFL Combine in February. Even with Seattle seemingly positioned to re-sign Geno Smith, you cannot rule out that A.) Geno ends up not re-signing and B.) Seattle takes a QB anyway even with Geno staying.