How we feeling today? Any better? This season’s playoffs have already proved entertaining and we are getting ready for next season. Lots of questions, lots of answers in today’s links. Follow along this offseason as we creep closer to all the important events including free agency, the draft, mini-camp, etc.

Seattle Seahawks News

NFL Draft: The odds of finding a franchise QB in top-15 are lower than you think - Seaside Joe

Seahawks fans should hope for the best, prepare for the worst if Seattle drafts a QB: Seaside Joe 1413

Geno Smith already in Seahawks weight room working for 2023. Now about that defense... - The News Tribune

Geno Smith said minutes after his and the Seahawks’ season ended in California this weekend that his next season had already started.

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen embraces 'mistakes' made against 49ers - The Seattle Times

A season of learning for Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen ended with yet another new experience in Saturday’s 41-23 wild card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers — being the object of criticism. Woolen’s first NFL season has been a mostly charmed existence as he tied for the league lead in interceptions with six and was named to the Pro Bowl. But Saturday, he ended up on the defending end of a few plays that turned into big gains for the 49ers.

Curtis Allen: A critical off-season from a financial perspective « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest post by Curtis Allen…

Rost: How the Seahawks put a new twist on an old story - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost looks at what the Seahawks accomplished in 2022 and how it's a twist on what Seattle did a decade before.

Geno Smith after wild-card loss - 'Want to finish' career in Seattle - ESPN.com

Geno Smith, who struggled in the second half of Saturday's wild-card loss to the favored 49ers, says he wants to return to the Seahawks next season.

Seahawks Head Into Offseason “Eager And Hungry As Hell” - Seahawks.com

Seahawks players reflected upon the 2022 season and what comes next one day after a season-ending playoff loss.

Seahawks Disappointed In Playoff Loss To 49ers, But Excited About Future - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks left Levi’s Stadium Saturday evening feeling like they missed an opportunity, but also knowing that the future is bright.

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III: Future of Franchise? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 63 yards, while scoring one touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks in their Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith Have 'Long Ways To Go’; What’s Next? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks still have steps to make to be considered a true NFC contender.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy’s 332 yards passing were the third-most ever by a 49ers QB in a playoff game - Niners Nation

There have been a few decent Niners quarterbacks and Brock Purdy is staking his claim to be up there with the best.

Kawakami: Brock Purdy’s playoff debut a sign of huge things to come for 49ers - The Athletic

Trent Williams: "I'm not saying that he's the next Aaron Rodgers or Pat Mahomes, but he does everything that we need him to do and more."

The 49ers Will Play the Cowboys or the Buccaneers in the Divisional Playoffs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The Minnesota Vikings lost, and that means the San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next.

Arizona Cardinals Coaching Search Tracker: The Four Candidates in Contention - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have pieced together a list of four potential names to take over the organization.

What’s next for the Cardinals at coach and GM? - Revenge of the Birds

For the Arizona Cardinals, the coaching search is on… hold.

First, they are looking to replace Steve Keim at general manager, after he stepped down.

Oh, and we talked about how desirable this job...

Rams 2023 draft: It’s been 8 years since L.A. spent a top-85 pick on OL - Turf Show Times

The last time the Rams picked a top-85 offensive line prospect, they were in St. Louis

Has Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald Quietly Retired From NFL? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What in the world is going on with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald?

Around The NFL

Sam Hubbard returns fumble 98 yards for TD in massive turnaround - Larry Brown Sports

Sam Hubbard returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown on a crazy play for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Baltimore Ravens.

Giants put it all on QB Daniel Jones, and he shined in playoff win over Vikings - Yahoo Sports

Comprehensive National Football League news, scores, standings, fantasy games, rumors, and more

Josh Allen on Bills' close, ugly win: 'All that matters is winning' - NFL.com

After the Buffalo Bills’ too-close-for-comfort Super Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen chose to take a bottom-line perspective to Sunday’s game: "All that matters is winning the game."

Bengals' defensive TD fuels wild-card win over Ravens - ESPN.com

Tyler Huntley was about to give Baltimore the lead until a forced fumble and 98-yard return changed the game.

NFL playoffs divisional round - Schedule, previews for AFC, NFC - ESPN.com

Three of the four divisional-round matchups are set. Here's everything you need to know, including how each team can win.

Bad QBs are a big reason Black head coaches lost ground; will NFL owners notice? - The Athletic

Black NFL head coaching candidates have long lacked opportunity. Those hired also have lacked good quarterbacks. Here's what that has meant.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 15 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

What we learned on Super Wild Card Weekend, Day 2: Daniel Jones earns payday, Josh Allen mistakes haunt Bills - CBSSports.com

All we learned from Sunday's slate of wild-card games