It’s the first Monday of the offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, fresh off a Wild Card round thumping from the division rival San Francisco 49ers, and the first order of business for the team in the offseason is to address the quarterback position.

Apparently, however, according to head coach Pete Carroll, addressing the position won’t mean figuring out which quarterback to select in the 2023 NFL Draft, it means figuring out the specifics of the contract that will keep Geno Smith under center for the Hawks.

Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: "We've got our guy."



The coach says of Smith's contract ending: "We've got some business there (to get done), of course...



"He's a big part" of the Seahawks' optimism about their future. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 16, 2023

Smith, of course, is set to be a potentially highly coveted free agent if the two sides do not reach agreement on a contract, and should the Hawks opt not to apply the franchise tag to Smith. A contract takes two sides to agree, however, according to Smith he’d prefer to stay in Seattle going forward.

Geno Smith: "I want to finish my career in Seattle. I want to be here. The town, the city, the team. Coach Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. You know, I was a guy who probably could have been out of the league. They embrace me and I want to repay them for that." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 15, 2023

That means now it just comes down to figuring out the details, with many observers now expecting the Seahawks to pay Smith more than paid Russell Wilson on his 2019 contract extension.

Geno Smith's starting point in contract discussions should be north of Russell Wilson's $35M per year from his last Seahawks deal in 2019. It will practically be a 4-year-old deal by the time Smith signs. Smith definitely had a better 2022 season than his predecessor. https://t.co/n02sXSXVjB — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) January 14, 2023

So, let the debate regarding where the contract comes in begin.