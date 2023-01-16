 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: ‘We’ve got our guy’

By John P. Gilbert
Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

It’s the first Monday of the offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, fresh off a Wild Card round thumping from the division rival San Francisco 49ers, and the first order of business for the team in the offseason is to address the quarterback position.

Apparently, however, according to head coach Pete Carroll, addressing the position won’t mean figuring out which quarterback to select in the 2023 NFL Draft, it means figuring out the specifics of the contract that will keep Geno Smith under center for the Hawks.

Smith, of course, is set to be a potentially highly coveted free agent if the two sides do not reach agreement on a contract, and should the Hawks opt not to apply the franchise tag to Smith. A contract takes two sides to agree, however, according to Smith he’d prefer to stay in Seattle going forward.

That means now it just comes down to figuring out the details, with many observers now expecting the Seahawks to pay Smith more than paid Russell Wilson on his 2019 contract extension.

So, let the debate regarding where the contract comes in begin.

