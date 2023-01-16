 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks picking 20th overall in 2023 NFL Draft following Buccaneers loss

Seattle’s first-round draft order is set.

By Mookie Alexander
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn finally has a win over Tom Brady, and in emphatic fashion. The Dallas Cowboys humiliated Brady and the Buccaneers 31-14 to win their first road playoff game since the 1992 NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. Guess who the Cowboys will be playing next week on Sunday afternoon? Go Dallas?

This also means the Seahawks’ two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are now set at 5th and 20th overall. Obviously the 5th overall pick is courtesy of the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade, but the 20th pick is a result of Tampa losing. Had the Bucs won, Seattle would’ve had the worst record of all the eliminated Wild Card teams and thus would’ve picked 19th.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks if Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose
  21. Miami Dolphins (forfeited)
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Baltimore Ravens
  24. Minnesota Vikings

The NFL Draft kicks off from Nashville on April 27th and ends on April 29th. We’ll be spending the next three months covering potential draft prospects and there will be mock drafts. Loads of mock drafts.

