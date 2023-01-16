Seahawks picking 20th overall in 2023 NFL Draft following Buccaneers loss

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn finally has a win over Tom Brady, and in emphatic fashion. The Dallas Cowboys humiliated Brady and the Buccaneers 31-14 to win their first road playoff game since the 1992 NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. Guess who the Cowboys will be playing next week on Sunday afternoon? Go Dallas?

This also means the Seahawks’ two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are now set at 5th and 20th overall. Obviously the 5th overall pick is courtesy of the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade, but the 20th pick is a result of Tampa losing. Had the Bucs won, Seattle would’ve had the worst record of all the eliminated Wild Card teams and thus would’ve picked 19th.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

The NFL Draft kicks off from Nashville on April 27th and ends on April 29th. We’ll be spending the next three months covering potential draft prospects and there will be mock drafts. Loads of mock drafts.