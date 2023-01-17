Wild Card Weekend has come to a close. Some big Divisional Round games coming up. Pete gives a very comprehensive end-of-season press conference. The Cardinals hire a new GM. And maybe Lamar Jackson gets traded. All this and more, below in the links!

Seattle Seahawks News

What Pete Carroll's comments on Geno Smith, defense mean for Seahawks 2023 draft plans - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks know they're way behind the 49ers on defense, how will they catch up? Seaside Joe 1414

Takeaways from Pete Carroll’s press day & C.J. Stroud declares « Seahawks Draft Blog

Pete Carroll’s end of season press conferences are typically quite revealing and provide a roadmap to the off-season. That was especially so today.

Jim Moore: Unexpected bonus of a playoff game plus the draft should give Seahawk fans hope - The News Tribune

For the longest time I couldn’t figure out why the 49ers were favored by only nine points to beat the Seahawks, and that feeling remained at halftime after Pete Carroll’s team took a 17-16 lead.

Pete Carroll wants Geno Smith back at QB for Seahawks: "We got our guy." - KING5 Seattle

Both Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll want Smith to return next season as the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. Now the two sides just need to make it happen.

Carroll explains why 'there's a distance' between Seahawks, 49ers - Seattle Sports

"There's a distance here," Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks' playoff loss to the 49ers. "It's really because of what they got up front."

Huard: Two ways Seahawks' defense came up short vs 49ers - Seattle Sports

FOX football analyst Brock Huard breaks down what jumped out to him about the Seahawks' defense from their playoff loss to the 49ers.

Seahawks “Just Feel Like We’re Getting Started” & Other Takeaways From Pete Carroll End-Of-Season Press Conference - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s end-of-season press conference two days after Seattle’s Wild Card loss to the 49ers.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 41-23 NFC Wild Card Loss To The San Francisco 49ers - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's 41-23 NFC Wild Card defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Geno Smith’s contract steals Seahawks’ spotlight after dream season ends with thud - The Athletic

An emotional Smith said he expects to stay with Seattle, adding he's "in it for the long haul." But there are plenty of variables at play.

First Look at Seattle Seahawks Pending 2023 Free Agents - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off a successful season that culminated in a playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks will look to take the next step with a strong offseason. Starting with quarterback Geno Smith, they will have several key players to try and re-sign before free agency begins.

NFC West News

It’s the year of the NFL backup quarterback, for better or worse - SBNation.com

Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 22 had to turn to their backups at one point this season.

49ers, Bills Easily Pace Weighted DVOA Ratings | Football Outsiders

The 49ers lead our weighted DVOA ratings after wild-card weekend, but you might be surprised by how close Buffalo is to the top.

49ers CB Charvarius Ward's Poor Wild Card Outing Isn't Cause for Concern - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Charvarius Ward had his worst game of the year in the Wild Card game against D.K. Metcalf, which could be cause for concern for the 49ers.

Report: Arizona Cardinals Hiring Monti Ossenfort as General Manager - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are set to hire Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Arizona Cardinals to hire Monti Ossenfort as new general manager per reports - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have finished their general manager search and have hired Monti Ossenfort, the Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel.

Sean McVay returns to Rams: Can the partnership last beyond 2023? - Turf Show Times

The marriage continues for a least one more year. A healthy environment could let it flourish for longer.

How Good of A Fit Would Mike LaFleur Be With Los Angeles Rams? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With the departure of Liam Coen back to Kentucky, Mike LaFleur is rumored to be the Rams next offensive coordinator.

Around The NFL

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys - Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Take a look.

Will the Ravens trade Lamar Jackson? It’s not as unthinkable as it used to be. - Yahoo Sports

Lamar Jackson wasn’t with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night during their AFC wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not on the plane. Not on the bus. Not in the locker room and not on the sideline.

Cowboys destroy Tom Brady and Buccaneers, show they have Super Bowl potential - Yahoo Sports

Dallas had a great night in a win over the Buccaneers.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down Wild Card Round games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Wild Card Round.

2023 NFL draft order: Top 23 picks for the first round - ESPN.com

Chicago will have its first No. 1 pick since 1947, with Houston and Arizona next at the top of Round 1.

Lamar Jackson’s future is increasingly a mystery: Mike Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

The wild-card weekend was revealing for those who did play, like the Chargers and Giants, and those who didn't, such as the Ravens' top QB.

Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes - NFL.com

The weekend portion of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend was exactly that: SUPER. Though some folks certainly enjoyed it more than others ... Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers of Saturday and Sunday.

Winners and losers from Super Wild Card Weekend, plus Cowboys-Buccaneers picks, updated playoff schedule - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for Jan. 16