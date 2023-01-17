Field Gulls Podcast: Seahawks season recap, plus another Mock Draft!

The Seattle Seahawks are in offseason mode after losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. They will have a lot of key decisions to make in the coming months, including re-signing Geno Smith, rebuilding the defensive line, and figuring out what to do with the interior of the offensive line. When the NFL Draft arrives in April, Seattle will have four picks in the top-60, including the 5th overall selection in the opening round. This is the highest the Seahawks have picked since 2010, when Pete Carroll and John Schneider took Russell Okung at 6th overall.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens recapped the season on Monday, and starting this week we’re introducing Mock Draft Mondays! We’ll ramp this up a little more after the NFL Combine but now that we have a general idea of the full Seahawks draft order, we can play fantasy GM with a little bit more concrete information!

In fact, here’s what Dan’s got cooked up:

Round 1 (traded down to 9th overall) - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Round 1 (20th overall) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Round 2 - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Round 2 - Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia

Round 3 - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Round 4 - Zac Zinter, G, Michigan

Round 4 - Daiyan Henley, OLB, Washington State

Round 5 - Colby Woolen, DT, Auburn

Round 5 - DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Round 6 - Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky

Have a listen below.

