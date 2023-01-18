Seahawks Reacts Survey: Was the season a success?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s the post-elimination edition of Seahawks Reacts coming at you! There is no confidence poll this week! In fact we’ll shelve that question until the entire NFL season is over.

The first question is whether or not you believe Seattle’s season was a successful one. No, they didn’t win a playoff game and have just one playoff win over the past six seasons. But they weren’t even expected to make the postseason and they did so with a 9-8 record, led by the prematurely written off Geno Smith. We saw exciting and promising play from the rookie class and Tyler Lockett continued to produce at a high level.

On the flip side, the schedule was way easier than anticipated and they went 0-4 against a horrific NFC South. Geno Smith had a strong start but faded in the final few weeks, and the defense. Oh that defense. We’re waiting for a good defense again but it feels like it’ll be an eternity before we see a defense close to elite again.

Your second Q is whether or not you think the Seahawks will re-sign Geno Smith. Pete Carroll wants it, Geno Smith wants it, but this is January and a whole lot can happen that may lead to this not happening. This is not a question of whether you want Geno re-signed, but whether you think it will materialize.

Lastly, which side of the ball should the Seahawks invest more resources in this offseason? I expect defense to win this vote at least 95-5 but you may have a different point of view. You may believe that the defense can be fixed schematically and with smart, inexpensive signings akin to Uchenna Nwosu this past offseason, and the offense needs more juice. They need major upgrades at center and right guard and another wide receiver, and perhaps a different quarterback. Investing resources includes both money spent and draft capital, so think about that a little more deeply!

All the voting is below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/AM38RA/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later this week when the votes are tallied and we have snazzy graphics with your results.