The accolades for a successful season have started to roll in. Seattle Seahawks stars Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, and Ryan Neal graded very high with PFF’s end-of-year grades & Tariq Woolen and Kenneth Walker have been named finalists for Rookie of the Year. Plus, draft questions, priorities, and more! Let the links guide you.

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll earned right to lead 2023 draft...and could pay the ultimate price for it - Seaside Joe

1/17/2022: Seahawks have an unprecedented opportunity and the pressure is on to not blow it: Seaside Joe 1415

An interview with the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy « Seahawks Draft Blog

Time for one of my favourite conversations of the year — an interview with Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. We discuss numerous players attending Mobile this year in a 30 minute conversation.

Rost: What are the Seahawks' options with QB Geno Smith? - Seattle Sports

With Pro Bowl QB Geno Smith set to hit free agency, Stacy Rost dives into the Seahawks' options as it pertains to Smith's future in Seattle.

Seahawks Draft: 2 position groups deep with unique high-end talent - Seattle Sports

When looking ahead to the Seahawks' 2023 NFL Draft, Brock Huard says two position groups stand out with their amount of intriguing talent.

Seahawks counting on Jamal Adams’ return to improve the defense. But when will that be? - The News Tribune

Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs sat next to each other on folding chairs. They were quietly talking, inside an even quieter locker room

Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 questions Seahawks face in offseason - The Seattle Times

The good news, of course, is the Seahawks have money to spend this offseason (roughly $35 million, per OvertheCap) and a boatload of draft picks (Nos. and 20 in the first round and four in the first two rounds overall) thanks, in part, to the Russell Wilson trade. So, yes, they’ve positioned themselves nicely to make the necessary moves to enhance the overall talent level of the roster.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Geno Smith, Ryan Neal Earn End-Of-Year Superlatives from Pro Football Focus - Seahawks.com

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and safety Ryan Neal earned awards from Pro Football Focus for their play in 2022.

Seahawks’ offseason priorities: QB plan, fortify trenches, add a weapon and more - The Athletic

All eyes are on Geno Smith and his contract, but the Seahawks also need major talent upgrades on defense, especially up front.

Seattle Seahawks Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have now secured the talent on their practice squad headed into the long offseason.

NFC West News

Brock Purdy's 49ers Playoff Debut is his Most Impressive Performance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Despite having an ugly first half in his 49ers playoff debut, Brock Purdy ended up finishing with his most impressive performance so far.

49ers news: 5 standout plays from the 49ers’ defensive line in their Wild Card win over the Seahawks - Niners Nation

There were plenty to choose from...

Los Angeles Rams Offseason Priority: Bolster Offensive Line or Pass Rush? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have a clear need at the line of scrimmage - but which side should be addressed first?

Rams 2023 Offseason: Rams have more resources this offseason that you think - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams head into the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster. They need to rebuild the offensive line, bring in an edge rusher, and add reinforcements to secondary among other...

Rams 2023 needs: Les Snead must address these 5 positions this offseason - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay is back, but he has his work cut out for him

4 Takeaways from new Arizona Cardinals’ GM Monti Ossenfort’s first press conference & radio interview - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona just hired a new general manager for the first time since 2013. What did he say that indicates what the Cardinals might look like in the future?

Blue Collar Philosophy in Cardinal Red - Revenge of the Birds

Monti Ossenforth sent a clearly "unified message" to everyone on the Cardinals’ organization:

Every employee in the building:

Will be evaluated in terms of commitment, accountability and...

New Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Already off to Strong Start - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have officially introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort. Here's everything you need to know about their new leader.

Around The NFL

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher's brutal night emerges - Larry Brown Sports

The Dallas Cowboys almost ran out of kicking balls on their sidelines because Brett Maher sent so many into the stands on missed extra points

Updated DVOA with Big Night for Cowboys | Football Outsiders

Here are DVOA ratings including all of the wild-card round including the Dallas win over Tampa Bay.

NFL Power Rankings: Bills look good, but we were expecting them to be great - Yahoo Sports

The problem the 2022 Buffalo Bills have faced all season is that a good season will be viewed as a failure.

Lamar Jackson is facing unfair pushback from everywhere, but he isn't doing himself favors with one glaring move - Yahoo Sports

Lamar Jackson has been knocked by NFL cognoscenti from Day 1 and still has detractors despite his success. In much the same way that Cam Newton was never going to appease a not-small number of people for multiple reasons, it seems Jackson has met a similar fate.

How coach Andy Reid saved the Kansas City Chiefs - ESPN.com

On the 10th anniversary of Reid's arrival, he has the Chiefs knocking on the door of a third Super Bowl berth in four seasons.

Move the Sticks: Chargers fire Joe Lombardi, Cowboys-Buccaneers recap & average age of remaining playoff QBs - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager - NFL.com

The Tennessee Titans have finalized the hire of San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Lamar Jackson’s contract fight could impact future generations of NFL players - ANDSCAPE

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson that focuses on the phenomenon and uniqueness of the 2019 NFL MVP in the f…

NFL Defensive All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen and Aidan Hutchinson headline my selections - NFL.com

The 2022 NFL Draft had a decidedly defensive feel, with five straight defenders selected right off the bat. So, with one regular season in the books, who performed the best? Kevin Patra provides his Defensive All-Rookie Team.

How the Eagles pushed (and sometimes pulled) Jalen Hurts to the top of the NFC - The Athletic

The Eagles are converting quarterback sneaks — "92 percent of the time, every time" — by innovating a play that's usually an afterthought.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2023 NFL divisional playoff picks: Cowboys upset 49ers, Giants shock Eagles, Bengals stun Bills - CBSSports.com

Wondering which teams are going to advance in the playoffs? You've come to the right place to find out