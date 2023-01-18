Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen nominated for NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Year

Not one, but two Seattle Seahawks are in line to win a Rookie of the Year award.

Running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Tariq Woolen were both nominated for the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award. We have to use the sponsored title in this story because this differentiates from the traditional Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards as voted on by the Associated Press.

The prestigious Pepsi award is voted on by the fans, and the winner gets a “specifically designed, Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy.” This is what the release tells me, I’m not BSing you here.

Here are the nominees:

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Jets WR Garrett Wilson

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

Walker rushed for over 1,000 yards and led all rookies, which I think comes with the admission that Breece Hall and Dameon Pierce had their seasons cut short due to injury, but K9 was electrifying more often than not and he did not fumble one time. Woolen led all corners with six interceptions and tied for the league lead in picks despite going weeks at a time not even being targeted.

