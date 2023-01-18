Seahawks extend Jason Myers, making him second-highest paid kicker in the NFL

Following arguably the best season of his career, Jason Myers has been rewarded with a new contract by the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced that the impending free agent kicker has agreed to a new deal, which is reportedly four years and if incentives are met it’ll be just under $6 million per year.

Seattle Seahawks gave a new four-year, $21.1 million deal worth up to $22.6 million with incentives to kicker Jason Myers, whose contract was set to expire in March, per source. Myers tied to the team through the 2026 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

This would make him the second highest paid kicker in the league—you can take a wild guess as to which future Hall of Fame kicker tops the salary list.

Myers was sensational in 2022, missing only four kicks out of a possible 82 attempted between regular season and postseason. On field goals he was an outstanding 34/37 in the regular season, including 6/6 on kicks longer than 50 yards. He only missed one extra point out of 42 regular season tries and led the NFL in points scored.

In the inaugural edition of the NFL Players’ All-Pro Team, Myers was selected by his fellow kickers. He received All-Pro votes in the Associated Press selection but did not make it onto either the First- or Second-Team.

The 31-year-old Myers cashed in with a huge contract year and now he’s secured the bag.