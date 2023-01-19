The info keeps coming in. The draft and off-season previews trickle out every day. The speculation builds. And it’s only just beginning. Let the links guide you.

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 free agents: Preliminary thoughts - Seaside Joe

The need for elite DL help and Geno Smith's contract situation: Seaside Joe 1416

Seahawks off-season preview with Jeff Simmons « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks off-season preview

Why Jamal Adams' future will be a conversation for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Could the Seahawks part ways with safety Jamal Adams this offseason? Brock Huard explains why it could be on the table for Seattle.

Bump's Breakdown: Grading 2022 Seahawks' offense, defense, STs - Seattle Sports

With the Seahawks' 2022 campaign in the books, Michael Bumpus looks back on the season and grades all three phases of the game for Seattle.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers gets 4-year contract extension - ESPN.com

Kicker Jason Myers' bounce-back season in 2022 earned him his second Pro Bowl nod in five years.

22 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ 2022 Season - Seahawks.com

Twenty-two numbers that help tell the story of the Seahawks’ 2022 season.

Seahawks mock draft reaction: A big trade, a pass rusher and much, much more - The Athletic

Could Seattle come away with a future first-round pick and a stud pass rusher in the top 10? And what else should the Seahawks target?

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks at 49ers - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks gave it their all but fell to the 49ers as gears shift towards next season. Nasser Kyobe and Michael Bumpus recap super wild card weekend.

NFL Rookie Class Rankings: Seattle Seahawks Uncontested No. 1? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks likely wouldn’t have made it to the postseason if not for their elite group of rookies.

NFC West News

MO’s Personnel Criteria Applied to Cardinals’ Current Roster - Revenge of the Birds

Two things that Cardinals’ new GM Monti Ossenfort (aka "MO") said at his introductory press conference that stood out were:

1 —- "It takes a smart, tough, dependable, accountable, and mature...

Report: Arizona Cardinals Request to Interview Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals continue to cast the net out far and wide with reports of them requesting to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Where the Cowboys Present the Biggest Threat Against the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers will find this facet of the Dallas Cowboys to be a difficult one.

49ers news: 3 run concepts that were effective against the Cowboys in last year’s playoff matchup - Niners Nation

It’s hard to imagine the Niners not being more effective now that they have Christian McCaffrey

NFL Playoff Picture: 49ers clinch No. 2 seed with win over Cardinals - Niners Nation

And now, we wait to learn the winner of the Packers-Lions SNF game.

Fate of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady could leave void beneficial to Rams - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay is back and ready to re-assert his team as NFC contenders

Rams get rid of 5 coaches following disappointing season - Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay has returned to the Los Angeles Rams, but many of his assistant coaches will not be back in 2023 as five coaches won't return.

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams Fire Multiple Assistant Coaches - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams coaching staff is already seeing some major changes heading into the offseason

Around The NFL

Joe Burrow and the All-Time Playoff Heroes | Football Outsiders

Joe Burrow leads the Bengals in all-time postseason victories. But where do the other playoff QBs rank for their teams?

Divisional round preview, coaching carousel news and new Titans & Cardinals GM hires - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around the NFL as the head coach and GM hiring cycle kicks into full gear and to preview the 2023 divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Untold tales on the making of Bills star Josh Allen - ESPN.com

Before he was an NFL superstar, Allen was a farm kid having no luck getting recruiters to pay attention.

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities - NFL.com

With the Divisional Round kicking off this weekend, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability.

RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs - NFL.com

Heading into the Divisional Round, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs, a list that includes three teams with two players apiece.

2023 NFL playoffs: Biggest questions facing each of the eight remaining postseason contenders - CBSSports.com

What hurdles do the final contenders face?

Each NFL playoff team’s chances to win championship games and Super Bowl - The Athletic

The Chiefs, while a favorite, could encounter a scenario where all of their remaining games are rematches from the regular season.