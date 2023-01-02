2023 Broncos Draft Picks Watch: Seahawks guaranteed a top-5 pick after Broncos loss to Chiefs

The Denver Broncos (4-12) turned in a very good effort against the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs, but they still ended up with their 15th straight loss to their AFC West rivals in a 27-24 back-and-forth battle in Kansas City. This was Denver’s first game since firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and unlike that horror show against the Los Angeles Rams, they actually put in a credible, functional shift.

Russell Wilson’s last game against the Chiefs saw him leave with a terrifying concussion. On this occasion he had one of his best games, going 26/38 for 222 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 1 lost fumble, but two rushing touchdowns. This option TD is honestly the fastest I’ve seen him look in a good while.

Denver took the lead in the 3rd quarter on a touchdown over the middle to a wide open Albert Okweugbunam.

Patrick Mahomes is inevitable, of course. A lack of offense in the 3rd quarter gave way to a couple of touchdown passes to Blake Bell and Jerick McKinnon, the latter of which came after a Wilson interception to L’Jarious Sneed.

Right when we Sneeded him most pic.twitter.com/ewuUcShFHi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023

Wilson had one last chance to pull off a shocking upset, but the offensive line boldly decided not to block Chris Jones and that was a wrap. There was some controversy over this not being roughing the passer considering the refusal by the officials to blow the whistle. This did end up going down as a sack instead of an incomplete pass.

Still trying to process what happened during this pivotal moment in the game.

(1)No offside on #55 Frank Clark

(2)Why was this play not flagged for Unnecessary Roughness on #95 Chris Jones. #BroncosCountry what do you think about this play? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5WROjtx0V3 — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) January 2, 2023

Mahomes sealed the win with a 3rd down conversion to Travis Kelce.

Draft Pick Status: The Seahawks currently pick at 3rd overall and thanks to some mostly favorable results, Denver’s first-rounder is guaranteed to be no lower than 5th overall. It can be a high as 2nd if the Broncos lose and the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings.

Next week: The Broncos wrap up a uniquely miserable season with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6), kickoff time TBD. Los Angeles still needs to win to clinch the #5 seed so they won’t be sitting starters.