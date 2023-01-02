Seahawks open as 6.5-point favorites over Rams in final home game of 2022 season

Under the current regime (Pete Carroll/John Schneider), the Seattle Seahawks have swept the season series with the Los Angeles Rams twice.

The first time was in 2011; the last time was 2013.

Let’s hope they end the 2022 season by accomplishing the feat a third time.

The good news is that DraftKings Sportsbook thinks that the Seahawks (-280) will, in fact, sweep the Rams (+235) with Seattle opening as a 6-1/2-point favorite.

The Over/Under is 41-1/2.

Interestingly, the Seahawks were bigger favorites against the Rams in Week 13 (7-1/2 point road favorites) than they are in Week 18.

Sure, the Seahawks had lost five of their previous six games before beating the Jets on Sunday, but (a) their one win over that disappointing span was against the Rams, and (b) the Rams have lost eight of their last 10 with their only wins being a smack down of the Broncos and a narrow 1-point win over the Raiders.

Plus, the game is at Lumen Field and while that may not provide the same legendary advantage that it did from 2012-2014 (combined record of 26-2, including playoffs), there are some reasons to expect the home team to win in Week 18.

One. The Seahawks have had a losing record at home only one time in the Pete Carroll era (3-5 last year) and are currently 4-4 at home this season.

Two. Pete Carroll is 8-4 at home in the regular season against the Rams.

Three. The Rams are 1-6 on the road this year with their lone win coming against the Cardinals, 20-12, way back in Week 3.

There’s also the question of motivation. The Rams have nothing to play for but pride, whereas the Seahawks can earn the NFC’s final playoff spot with a win (plus a Packers loss or tie).

Go Hawks!