Your Seattle Seahawks are still alive in the NFC playoff hunt. A complete game for the ‘Hawks if I’ve ever seen one. Can they carry that momentum into another must-win game this Sunday versus the hated Los Angeles Rams? All the game reviews that you can handle, below in the links!

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Jets: 5 points about the game - Seaside Joe

How Kenneth Walker, Jordyn Brooks, and the playoffs look after Sunday: Seaside Joe 1399

Geno Smith's resurgent season earns QB $2.5M in contract incentives - Yahoo Sports

Geno Smith is back on the field and at the bank.

Instant reaction live stream: Seahawks defeat the Jets « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks WIN, keep playoff hopes alive

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Playoff hopes alive after 23-6 win over Jets - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports weigh in on a huge 23-6 Seahawks win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Lumen Field to improve to 8-8.

Takeaways: How Seahawks impressed vs Jets in must-win game - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Jets 23-6 in a must-win game Sunday. Brandon Gustafson breaks what stands out.

Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' win over the Jets - The Seattle Times

Dallas had the best game of his three seasons in Seattle with career highs in both rushing (43) and receiving (55), including the heady play to take the flip from Smith and turn it into a 41-yard gain. Grade: A-minus Receiver You knew it would be a tough day for the receivers going against the Jets’ standout corners — Sauce Gardner and former Seahawk D.J. Reed — and with Tyler Lockett coming off his hand injury.

Seahawks Play “Complete Team Ball” In Week 17 Win Over Jets - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks got the job done in all three phases in Sunday’s 23-6 win over the New York Jets.

Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Win 23-6 vs. Jets - Seahawks.com

Rewinding Week 17 with interviews, highlights, press conference audio, and more.

Seahawks found their identity at the perfect time, and confidence is surging - The Athletic

The Seahawks still need help to reach the playoffs, but they're handling their own business after rediscovering their formula vs. the Jets.

Fast Start Guides Ken Walker III, Seattle Seahawks to Season-Saving Win Over New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Keyed by explosive plays early and a dominant defensive effort at all three levels, the Seattle Seahawks kept their postseason hopes alive heading towards the season finale by coming through with a crucial 17-point win over the New York Jets.

NFC West News

49ers News: Nick Bosa delivers in overtime against the Raiders - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers’ victory over the Raiders

49ers vs Raiders Week 17 recap: Robbie Gould gets his redemption as the Niners win 37-34 - Niners Nation

The 49ers defense had their backs against the wall vs the Raiders, but answered and came up with stops when they needed to

San Francisco 49ers 37, Las Vegas Raiders 34: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 37-34 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Arizona Cardinals: Three Bright Spots in Loss to Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were unable secure a win over the Atlanta Falcons, but there were still a few bright spots to take away from Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals lose to Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 defeat with David Blough at QB - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals fall to 4-12 after the Falcons walked it off.

Recap: Cardinals blow a late lead to the Atlanta Falcons, will pick no lower than 6th in the 2023 draft - Revenge of the Birds

The day after the Peach Bowl, the Cardinals lose to the Falcons on the same field in the final seconds

Rams-Chargers Winners & Losers: Austin Ekeler dominated battle for LA - Turf Show Times

Cam Akers and Van Jefferson played well on offense. Defense struggled across the board.

Rams-Chargers INSTANT REACTION: How a few stars can make a huge difference - Turf Show Times

Austin Ekeler leads way to easy victory for Chargers

Los Angeles Rams Notebook: Cam Akers Impresses, Run Defense Struggles in 31-10 Blowout Loss - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Three key takeaways from the Rams' blowout loss at the hands of the Chargers.

Around The NFL

Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Cowboys NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18 - Larry Brown Sports

Here is a look at the NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18 involving the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady's Shiny New Year | Football Outsiders

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the NFC South, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers humiliate the Minnesota Vikings, and more.

Kenny Pickett comes up big in the clutch again, leads Steelers to late win over Ravens - Yahoo Sports

Comprehensive National Football League news, scores, standings, fantasy games, rumors, and more

2022 NFL Week 17 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings - ESPN.com

ESPN takes a look at the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17 and what teams in the AFC and NFC need to do to reach the postseason field.

NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season - NFL.com

The following are NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research.

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action.

NFL Week 17 takeaways: Eagles lose, Tom Brady is back and huge Lions-Packers matchup - The Athletic

Tom Brady leads Bucs to NFC South title, the Eagles' situation gets trickier and the Packers and Lions face meet with playoff implications.

NFL Week 17 grades: Packers get 'A+' for blowout win, Tom Brady's Buccaneers earn an 'A' for topping Panthers - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 17 grades for every team that played Sunday