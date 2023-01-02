Injury Update: Jordyn Brooks feared to have a significant knee injury

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks kept their 2022 postseason hopes alive, even if that means that the Hawks will need help from the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The 23-6 victory over the New York Jets moved the team back to .500, and gave them eight wins in a rebuilding season in which they were not expected to be anywhere near playoff contention.

However, the victory came at a cost to one of the top young defensive players on the roster, as Jordyn Brooks left the game in the second quarter after planting awkwardly while tackling C.J. Uzomah. The initial updates on the injury in the immediate aftermath of the game were not good, and later in the night senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler provided the following update.

#Seahawks’ initial fear is linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a significant knee injury Sunday, per source, though tests will determine severity. Source said early outlook is ‘not good at all’ but hoping for the best. Brooks ranks third in the NFL with 161 tackles — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 2, 2023

So, at least based on initial reports, it certainly appears that the 2022 season may be over for Brooks, and depending on the severity his availability for 2023 could come into question.