Rest easy, Seahawks fans: Dan Campbell won’t let Lions lie down vs. Packers

The late-season surge by the Green Bay Packers has created a situation where the Seattle Seahawks not only need to win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, but they need the Packers to stumble and lose (or tie) at home against the Detroit Lions, something that rarely ever happens at Lambeau Field. Detroit has beaten Green Bay at home this season,

One potential complication is the scheduling. If the Seahawks defeat the Rams, this eliminates the Lions from playoff contention. With the possibility that Lions-Packers will be on ‘Sunday Night Football’ to wrap up the regular season, there are obvious concerns that if Detroit is eliminated it could impact whether or not they’ll give full effort against their division rivals.

If we are to believe Dan Campbell, Detroit is going to play for the win, whether for their postseason berth or to take Green Bay with them into an early offseason.

Campbell made his intentions clear during Monday’s media session, via Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman.

Dan Campbell said he can't worry about when the Lions game is relative to Seattle.



Either we win for the playoffs or we win to play spoiler. Either way, we need to win. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) January 2, 2023

This isn’t surprising for really any head coach but we expect nothing less from Campbell, who has turned a 1-6 team into a squad that has a chance at their first winning season since 2017 and first playoff appearance since 2016. Of course, we’re only completely cool with Detroit having a 9-8 record and they can go make the playoffs next year instead.

Update: The Lions-Packers is official for ‘Sunday Night Football’ on NBC, whereas Rams-Seahawks is on FOX at 1:25 PM PT, so there will be a gap between games that will determine the importance for Detroit.

Go Lions! Honestly... go Lions even if the Seahawks lose to the Rams!