‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread: Bills at Bengals

As the calendar turns to 2023, that can only mean that the 2022 NFL season is rapidly winding down. Monday evening the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will face off with playoff seeding on the line, as the two contenders take to the field in the final regular season edition of Monday Night Football this season.

For the Bills, a win would move them ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs for the top overall seed in the AFC. Meanwhile a victory for the Bengals would clinch the AFC North and move Cincinnati into the second seed, with the Bills slipping down to third in the AFC.

So, as the Bengals hope to make a run that leads them to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the Bills are aiming for their first Super Bowl appearance in nearly three decades after having lost in the divisional round and the conference championship game the past two seasons.

As for how the Field Gulls staff sees this game going, here are the staff picks for the game, as well as well as for the rest of the Week 17 games. DraftKings Sportsbook sees the Bills as 2.5-point road favorites.

