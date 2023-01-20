Jordyn Brooks posted this week about a successful surgery to repair the damage to his right ACL. The Seattle Seahawks leading tackler went down against the New York Jets early in Week 17 and missed the season finale and Wild Card game.

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks wrote on Instagram that he had successful surgery today on his right knee. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 17. ACL surgery usually comes with around a 9-month rehab, so it'll be a tall order for Brooks to be ready by next season's opener. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 19, 2023

Brooks finished 6th in the NFL in total tackles, despite missing the final game and a half of the season.

Brooks has 247 solo tackles in his first three seasons. Bobby Wagner posted 226 in his first three seasons. Oh yeah, and Brooks only started six games his rookie season while Wagner had the job from day one.

He’s been a tackling machine since he arrived, yet has remained a somewhat polarizing player. A lack of highlight-level playmaking has kept him off popular “top linebacker” lists.

And yet, it’s hard to see the loss of a player who tied Bobby Wagner’s single-game tackle record as anything other than significant. We watched Tre Brown come back from a knee injury this season only to...not actually come back.

Glad that it went well and Brooks gets to begin rehab right away, but it will be a long road for him to be ready to play around the beginning of the 2023 season.