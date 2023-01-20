It seems as if our Seattle Seahawks are intent on signing Geno Smith to a contract. The big question is what will that contract look like? Will his contract allow for flexibility within the cap to sign other players at positions of need? What are the ‘Hawks priorities this off-season?

Seahawks News

Nobody seems to want Shane Waldron; Is that a bad sign? - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks shocked the world with Geno Smith but will it have any coaching ramifications?: Seaside Joe 1417

Seahawks season awards: Who is team's MVP on offense, defense? - The Seattle Times

Smith was the biggest revelation of the season, leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8, also a Seahawks record) as well as setting team records in attempts (572), completions (399) and yards (4,282). And while there were a few untimely turnovers, his interception percentage of 1.9 was right in line with Wilson’s Seattle career average of 1.8. Jude: It’s Geno.

Should the Seahawks consider another big trade? « Seahawks Draft Blog

This week Pete Carroll talked about impact players and the need for a defensive line that can be a factor in games.

$35 million? Salary expert breaks down a Seahawks-Geno Smith deal - Seattle Sports

Spotrac founder Michael Ginnitti joined Wyman and Bob to discuss what a deal for Seahawks QB Geno Smith looks like this offseason.

Seahawks Football 101: How Tariq Woolen got his pick-6 vs Lions - Seattle Sports

In his latest Football 101 breakdown, Dave Wyman looks back on one of his favorite Seahawks plays of 2022, Tariq Woolen's pick-6 in Detroit.

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'We want Geno to come back' - Seattle Sports

"First and foremost, we want Geno (Smith) to come back. There's no question, right?" Seahawks GM John Schneider said to Wyman and Bob.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Geno QB Smith Nominated For Seattle Sports Star Of The Year - Seahawks.com

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been nominated for Seattle Sports Commission’s Seattle Sports Star of the Year, Men’s Sports.

Seahawks All Access: 2022 Wild Card at 49ers - Seahawks.com

Seahawks All Access takes you on the field and the sidelines with all the sights and sounds from the 2022 NFC Wild Card game vs. the 49ers in San Francisco.

Seattle Seahawks QB Carousel: 3 Options if Geno Smith Doesn't Re-Sign - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

More than likely, Geno Smith will be taking snaps for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 and both sides hope to reach a deal. But sticking to their "Always Compete" philosophy, Pete Carroll and John Schneider must keep other quarterback options on the table.

NFC West News

How the 49ers 21 personnel became potent enough to be dubbed the ‘Death Lineup’ - Niners Nation

The 49ers are at their best with a fullback on the field, but Kyle Shanahan has used anything but traditional formations to yield results

A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.

Los Angeles Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Rams look to get back to competing in the NFC, general Les Snead discussed how he plans to achieve that goal.

Rams 2023 draft: Long-term or immediate plans with first pick? - Turf Show Times

Les Snead has a long list of Rams needs

Red Rain Podcast: The New Head Coach? Hopkins Trade Inevitable? - Revenge of the Birds

Here are some thoughts about which of the Cardinals head coaching candidates makes the most sense and why trading DeAndre Hopkins is inevitable. Hope you enjoy the show.

What HC candidate...

Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Arizona Cardinals Head Coach - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.

Around The NFL

Sean Payton reportedly being recruited hard by star QB - Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has reportedly been recruiting Sean Payton and trying to get him to take the Denver Broncos head coach job

From Prescott to Purdy: The Kids are Alright? | Football Outsiders

With Tom Brady at home getting a good night's sleep, every quarterback still alive this season is under 30. Is that unique, or is this another "Brady is Old" stat? Read on!

Yes, the Eagles are that good; 49ers face one heck of a QB question; and Mike Tomlin loves playing on All-Madden - Yahoo Sports

The divisional round is here!

Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich, 5 other coaches after loss to Cowboys - Yahoo Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the franchise, the team announced Thursday. Five other coaches are also being fired, and three others decided to retire.

How Eagles GM Howie Roseman built the best roster in the NFL - ESPN.com

By taking smart risks and avoiding the status quo, Howie Roseman has built the Eagles into title contenders once again.

How will the offseason for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens unfold? - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Will Jackson and Baltimore reach an agreement that's eluded them for two years, or will a franchise tag buy more time for an extension or a trade?

Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview -NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Why Doug Pederson is the perfect coach for the Jaguars - ESPN.com

After having the NFL's worst record in 2021, Pederson built a culture that players have bought into. The Jaguars' next obstacle is the Chiefs in the divisional round on Saturday.

AFC QB final four: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence vying for 2023 Super Bowl, beyond - CBSSports.com

It's the first time all four remaining QBs in a conference are former top-10 picks and under 30

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round - NFL.com

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

2023 NFL playoffs: Ranking eight remaining QBs in divisional round with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow up top - CBSSports.com

Assessing the last signal-callers standing