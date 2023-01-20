Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 70: Davis Hsu

The Seahawks funexpected season finally came to a close this past weekend when they lost to the 49ers in Santa Clara. As the team pivots towards the offseason, salary cap guru Davis Hsu comes in to discuss the different ways Seattle can go.

Topics include:

*The #1 reason the Seahawks lost to SF

*Geno Smith extension?

*Team needs

*Draft approach

*Offseason wishlist

Hope y’all enjoy it as much as I did!

