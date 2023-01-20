Former Seahawks players who are still in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks are not taking further part in this year’s NFL Playoffs, but there are a few former Seahawks players who are still in with a chance at the Lombardi Trophy. I’ve combed over the eight Divisional Round teams and it’s not plentiful, but these are all names you should remember.

My criteria for “former Seahawks player on another team” has two requirements:

The former Seahawks player is either on the active roster or injured reserve.

A former Seahawks player means they played at least one regular season game for the Seahawks, so preseason fodder and practice squad rostering does not count.

Let’s go!

CB Shaq Griffin (IR) - Griffin hasn’t played since Week 6 after suffering a back injury and I assume his season is over. He’s in his second season with the Jaguars after signing a three-year deal in free agency.

DE Carlos Dunlap - I’m sentimentally happy for Dunlap because this is his first time ever in the Divisional Round and surely his best chance to win a playoff game. This is his first season in KC and through 17 games played he has four sacks.

DE Frank Clark - Oh yes, the trade that more or less signaled the end of the Seahawks pass rush. Clark may have three Pro Bowl selections to his name in Kansas City but the general sense among Chiefs fans is that he’s not really been all that great. This year he recorded five sacks, which is essentially in line with his previous two seasons.

OL Mark Glowinski - That name makes you shudder, doesn’t it? Glowinski was with Seattle from 2015-2017 and an utter disaster in that last season as the starting right guard. He’s since established himself as a viable guard during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, and is in the first of his three-year deal in New York.

TE Nick Vannett - Yeah, I can’t believe he’s still in the NFL. He’s the third-string option promoted from the practice squad midseason after he was released by the Saints. Vannett has 4 catches for 42 yards in a Giants uniform.

Honorable mention: WR Marcus Johnson was part of the Michael Bennett trade but never played a regular season game for the Seahawks. In fact he got traded to the Colts instead.

N/A

DB Tre Flowers - It doesn’t look like Flowers will play this weekend due to injury, but Tre’s had more snaps on special teams (254) than defense (171). He’s an extra DB in nickel and dime packages and picked off Tom Brady in Cincinnati’s win over Tampa Bay. I know it didn’t work out for Flowers in Seattle but also I don’t think the coaches put him in the best possible position to succeed.

N/A

N/A (although Dan Quinn and Brian Schottenheimer are on the coaching staff, so there’s that)

DE Kerry Hyder Jr - (Shrugs shoulders). Wasn’t memorable in Seattle and is a role player on a loaded 49ers defensive front.

Honorable mention: Former Seahawks pass rusher Darryl Tapp is an assistant DL coach in San Francisco, and Brian Schneider is the special teams coordinator.

And with that info at your disposal, you can determine which teams you’re rooting for (if any) the rest of the postseason!