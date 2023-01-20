NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs, Bengals & 49ers look to return to Conference Championships

Saturday marks the start of the first full weekend of the 2023 offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, but while the Hawks will be at home, there are still eight teams fighting for the right to hoist the Lombardi trophy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. Thus, in order to prepare fans for the first weekend of the NFL without the Seahawks this season, here is a look at the matchups fans can look forward to enjoying.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: 1:30 PM Pacific Saturday (NBC)

If the Jaguars win, it will mark the fourth time in franchise history they have made the AFC Championship Game. If the Chiefs win, it will mark the fifth year in a row that they have made the AFC Championship Game. That in mind, it’s going to be Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs who emerge from this game victorious, with Andy Reid looking for a second Super Bowl ring. The real question is whether or not Kansas City can cover as nine point favorites, and that answer could depend on the weather. There is a 55% chance of rain Saturday in the Kansas City area, but it is supposed to mostly cleared up prior to kickoff.

The pick: Kansas City to cover, but the teams come in under the 53 points for the O/U

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: 5:15 PM Pacific Saturday (FOX)

The Giants are not a bad team, but they are not a good team either. They managed to sneak into the playoffs in spite of a negative point differential thanks to a soft schedule. Yes, they faced opponents with a combined winning percentage of .526 on the season, but that was inflated by the fact that they faced off against the Eagles (14-3) and Cowboys (12-5) twice each. On the other side of the field the Eagles are a very good football team. Very good.

The pick: Philadelphia to cover and over 48 points

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills: 12:00 PM Pacific Sunday (CBS)

There will be no shortage of emotion in this game. Expect the Bills to come out on fire and playing with emotion, and that emotion will carry them to cover. That is not to say that the Bengals won’t put up a fight, with Joe Burrow and friends doing everything they can to get back to the AFC Championship Game.

The pick: Bills to win and cover, with the teams going over 48.5 points

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: 3:30 PM Pacific Sunday (FOX)

Nobody likes the Cowboys and nobody like the 49ers, but one of those two teams will win and advance to the NFC Championship Game. Go Cowboys! I can’t believe I just wrote that. I should be fired.

The pick: Dallas to win and cover, with the teams going over 46 points

And, most importantly, here are the picks for the week from the Field Gulls staff: