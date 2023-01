The New York Giants were swept by the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season, but the Giants sat starters in Week 18 so we only have a blowout home loss to focus on. How healthy is Jalen Hurts? How good is Daniel Jones now? Will the Eagles pass rush demolish the Giants offensive line? Can Philly’s rushing attack be contained?

Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston are on the mic for this NFC East matchup, starting at 5:15 PM PT on FOX.