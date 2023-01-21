In today’s links: John Schneider interview reveals a peek inside the Seahawks’ thinking at the 2023 draft; a couple 49ers v Cowboys previews; divisional round bold predictions. All that and more, below.

Seahawks News

A Geno Smith-Seahawks contract that actually does make sense - Seaside Joe

Why OPTIONS matter more than SALARY: Seaside Joe 1418

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams still has long recovery ahead - Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks were without safety Jamal Adams for the majority of the season after he tore his quadriceps tendon against the Denver Broncos in the first game of the year. The hope is he’ll be back in the saddle in time to start the 2023 campaign. Jamal was with us here this weekend, and he’s finally started to move,” coach Pete Carroll said on Monday.

Amid Geno Smith contract talks, would Drew Lock also return to Seahawks in 2023? Well... - The News Tribune

Drew Lock was usually the last Seahawk on the practice field.

The third mock draft: End of regular season edition « Seahawks Draft Blog

This mock is heavily influenced by three things.

Wyman's Seahawks Takeaways: Top surprise, disappointment from 2022 - Seattle Sports

Dave Wyman shared his takeaways from the Seahawks' season, such as his general assessment, the biggest surprise and disappointment and more.

Fann: 3 notable takeaways from Seahawks GM John Schneider’s interview - Seattle Sports

Joe Fann breaks down what stood out from Seahawks GM John Schneider's latest interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM's Wyman and Bob.

2 pending free agents Seahawks fans should watch in Divisional Round - Seattle Sports

When Seahawks fans watch the playoffs this weekend, Brock Huard says to keep an eye on these two defenders who will soon be free agents.

Friday Round-Up: ESPN Ranks Seahawks’ 2022 Draft Class No. 1 In NFL - Seahawks.com

Seattle’s draft class earns another major superlative from ESPN for their outstanding play in 2022.

2023 Seattle Seahawks Important Offseason Dates Including Draft, Free Agency, and NFL Draft - Seahawks.com

Taking a look at some of the important dates coming up for the Seahawks this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Understandably, the strength of the Seattle Seahawks' special teams under coordinator Larry Izzo fell further down the appreciation list in a 2022 campaign full of notables. But the unit still ranked as arguably the league’s best this past season.

Ranking Seattle Seahawks Defensive Free Agents; Who’s No. 1? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With personnel questions left to address in a 3-4 scheme, tough decisions await the Seattle Seahawks as they try to figure out which defensive free agents will be back in the fold in 2023.

NFC West News

NFL Playoff picture - 49ers vs. Cowboys game preview: This matchup is a box office dream - Niners Nation

Two of the most storied franchises in NFL history will meet for the 9th time in the playoffs

49ers news: 5 players that the 49ers need to step up against the Cowboys - Niners Nation

Expect the 49er’s defense to shake back to their Swarm mentality

DeMeco Ryans’ second year as coordinator has been a boon for him and the 49ers - The Athletic

The 49ers say there’s an air of confidence from Ryans in his second year as a coordinator. It’s something they hear in their headsets.

Kyle Shanahan Says Why He Trusts 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Decisions - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan recently explained why he likes the decisions that San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy makes.

Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero on Friday - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will bring in Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for an interview on Friday.

The Cardinals’ Great Gatsby Was Kliff, Not Kyler - Revenge of the Birds

When Kyler Murray showed up for the 2019 NFL Draft wearing a pink suit and was proclaiming F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby as his all-time favorite movie, I felt compelled to write the story...

Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: “Moving on” would be huge mistake for Rams - Turf Show Times

All-Pro still has plenty in the tank despite so-called "down year"

Rams 'F*** Them Picks!'? GM Les Snead Admits Los Angeles Must 'Pay Debt' in Roster 'Remodel' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

This coming 2023 NFL Draft will make it eight years in a row that the Los Angeles Rams won’t have a first-round pick. Does GM Les Snead have a plan?

Around The NFL

Eagles' Season Hinges on Jalen Hurts' Shoulder | Football Outsiders

Did the bye week give Philadelphia's quarterback a chance to heal? Or will the Giants be able to exploit a passer playing at less than 100%?

Travis Kelce Primed for Big Game Against Jaguars | Football Outsiders

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best tight end in the world. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the NFL's worst defense against tight ends. Yikes.

'Make people think': How the Cowboys plan to contain Brock Purdy and the versatile 49ers offense - Yahoo Sports

Substitute goggles for helmets, and a microscope for a football.

Like Aaron Rodgers a year ago, Lamar Jackson’s NFL future will boil down to resolving one thing - Yahoo Sports

A year ago, when the Green Bay Packers were staring at their crossroads with Aaron Rodgers, the impasse was supposedly about everything but his contract.

NFL playoffs divisional round game picks, schedule, odds, injuries - ESPN.com

Everything you need to know for the divisional-round games, including bold predictions, keys to victory, stat nuggets and score picks.

Jags to riches: How Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence revitalized Jacksonville in one season - NFL.com

The Jaguars have gone from posting the worst record in football two years in a row to winning the AFC South AND a playoff game. Cameron Wolfe reports on the two men at the center of Jacksonville's stirring rise.

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Chiefs RUN wild; Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones forge epic bout - NFL.com

Will the high-flying Chiefs actually do their most impressive work against the Jaguars ... on the ground? Are Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones about to engage in a record-setting shootout? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for the Divisional Round

Sean Payton trade offers: What will it take for Broncos, Panthers, Texans to make him their coach? - The Athletic

Payton appears poised to return to the NFL next season. But where will he coach? We're making the Saints some trade offers.

Bold predictions for NFL divisional playoffs: Travis Kelce goes berserk, Bills expose Bengals' O-line woes - CBSSports.com

One bold prediction for each of the four playoff games in the divisional round