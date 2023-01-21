There are a host of vacant offensive and defensive coordinator jobs across the NFL, and for the second time we’re seeing a Seattle Seahawks assistant courted for potential hiring.

The Baltimore Ravens have requested an interview with current Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for the offensive coordinator role previously held by Greg Roman, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Canales was offered the Vanderbilt offensive coordinator position in 2021 but turned it down and remained on the Seahawks coaching staff.

Dave has been with Pete Carroll since their USC days in 2009 and he’s worn many hats as a Seahawks assistant coach since 2010. Before he was the quarterbacks coach, he was the receivers coach through 2017, then quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019, and the passing game coordinator from 2020-2021 before re-assuming his quarterbacks coach role this season after Austin Davis left. No doubt the interest in Canales is at least somewhat tied to the success of Geno Smith.

Canales is the second Seahawks assistant to garner interest elsewhere. The Cleveland Browns interviewed defensive assistant Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator job, but ultimately went with Jim Schwartz.