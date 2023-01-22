 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFC Divisional Round: Cowboys at 49ers open thread

...Can they both lose?

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Event Name: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

An old rivalry rekindled again. The Dallas Cowboys were KO’d by the San Francisco 49ers last year, but will they get revenge in Santa Clara?

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call for FOX at 3:30 PM PT.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...