Filed under: 2023 NFC Divisional Round: Cowboys at 49ers open thread ...Can they both lose? By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Jan 22, 2023, 3:00pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2023 NFC Divisional Round: Cowboys at 49ers open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images An old rivalry rekindled again. The Dallas Cowboys were KO’d by the San Francisco 49ers last year, but will they get revenge in Santa Clara? Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call for FOX at 3:30 PM PT. More From Field Gulls 2023 NFL Conference Championship schedule: E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES! 2023 AFC Divisional Round: Bengals at Bills open thread Keep or Walk: Seahawks free agents and potential outcomes Report: Vikings, Dolphins request to interview Sean Desai Pre-Snap Reads 1/22: Jason Myers deserves his flowers 2023 NFC Divisional Round: Giants at Eagles open thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...