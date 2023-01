Last time these two teams played, the game was not completed. Thankfully, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin survived his cardiac arrest. The NFL ruled the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played to a no contest, which denied Cincinnati a chance to improve to the #2 seed. This game is being played in Buffalo, but we’ve seen the Bengals pull off road upsets before.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo take you through this one, beginning at 12 PM PT on CBS.