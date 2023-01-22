Report: Vikings, Dolphins request to interview Sean Desai

It has been just over a week since the 2022 season of the Seattle Seahawks came to a close with a 41-23 loss to the division rival San Francisco 49ers, and it’s been a busy first week of the offseason. During the week the Hawks extended the contract of kicker Jason Myers, while also taking to the airwaves to declare their desire for quarterback Geno Smith to return.

In addition, while head coach Pete Carroll stated that he does not anticipate any changes to the coaching staff, changes could be forced upon the team should members of the staff depart. And, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport Sunday morning, at least two more teams have requested to interview Associate Head Coach - Defense Sean Desai.

The #Vikings and #Dolphins, both of whom have vacant DC jobs, have requested to interview #Seahawks defensive assistant and associate head coach Sean Desai, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2023

As Rapoport notes, both the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins have openings at defensive coordinator, a role that Desai filled with the Chicago Bears during 2021 before joining Seattle prior to this past season.