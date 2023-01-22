The playoffs march on and the Seattle Seahawks stay home watching the TV like the rest of us normal people. No bother. 2023 season previews begin now. Dive in!

#np Baker’s Dozen by Ohbliv

Seahawks News

Why tweets *always* age poorly - Seaside Joe

And why Twitter is the lowest form of media: Seaside Joe 1419

Huard: 3 impressive, underrated Seahawks stats from '22 season - Seattle Sports

When looking back on the 2022 season for the Seahawks, Brock Huard says that three under-the-radar stats really stand out.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks 2023 Season - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks shift gears to the draft as the team prepares to start off strong next season. Jen Mueller and John Boyle preview the future for Seattle.

Ranking Seattle Seahawks Offensive Free Agents: Who's No. 2 After Geno Smith? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Along with locking up their Pro Bowl quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks will have several other intriguing decisions to make as they determine which of their offensive free agents will be back in the mix in 2023.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 underrated Cowboys defenders that pose a threat to the 49ers offense this weekend - Niners Nation

Dallas will lean on its defensive line depth, much like the 49ers do

49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers and Cowboys are set to put on an incredible battle with these five specific matchups being the most influential.

When, Not If' Los Angeles Rams Trade Star DB Jalen Ramsey - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams could be in line for a "remodel," per general manager Les Snead - and according to reports, that may include trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Rams may have a plan to move on from star CB - Turf Show Times

Chiefs trade of Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins could provide a model for LA

Arizona Cardinals hire Lions’ Dave Sears as Assistant General Manager - Revenge of the Birds

Reunites with Cardinals’ GM Monti Ossenfort as both were formerly Houston Texans’ scouts

Arizona Cardinals' Coaching Search Reveals Clear Desire to Shift Culture - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

You don't have to look far into the Arizona Cardinals' coaching search to understand their goal to change the culture of the football team.

Around The NFL

2023 NFL playoffs: Eagles blow out Giants, remind everyone how dominant they have been all season - Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have played 16 games this season with Jalen Hurts starting at quarterback. They've won 15 of them.

Saturday Divisional Liveblog: Jaguars Look to Upset Chiefs | Football Outsiders

And then there were eight! The Divisional round kicks off with the #1 seeds attempting to hold court against a pair of upstart underdogs, with the Chiefs taking on the Jaguars and the Eagles hosting the Giants.

Incredible Trevor Lawrence stat finally comes to an end - Larry Brown Sports

An incredible stat about Trevor Lawrence on Saturdays finally came to an end as his Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Chiefs.

NFL Rewind: MVP, Rookies of the Year, other awards for the 2022 season - The Athletic

Did anyone top Patrick Mahomes in the MVP race? Which rookies and coaches excelled this season? We hand out out those awards and more.

Trevor Lawrence optimistic about Jaguars' future: 'This is more the beginning than it is the end' - NFL.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell short against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round after a tremendous 2022 turnaround, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence sees this as "more the beginning that it is the end of something."

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 21 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

What we learned from NFL playoffs divisional round, Day 1: From Eagles' resurgence to Patrick Mahomes' injury - CBSSports.com

Immediate reactions to Saturday's action