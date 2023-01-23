Good coaching and stellar play calling won the weekend. The conference championship games may prove to be quite memorable. What does the success of the 49ers mean to our Seattle Seahawks and how will this affect the way John and Pete, et al approach the off-season? There’s work to be done. Dive into the links with vigor, if you’d like.

Sign Da'Ron Payne to fix "the'run game"? It's not very Seahawks-like - Seaside Joe

15 free agent DL who make more sense for Seahawks: Seaside Joe 1420

Seahawks News: Multiple teams request interviews with assistant coaches, fines - Seahawks Wire

The Seahawks have had multiple teams request interviews with assistant coaches over the last few days.

Breaking down Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

My thoughts on Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft

49ers shut down Cowboys; Niners headed to NFC Championship vs Eagles - Niners Nation

What a performance by the 49ers’ defense as San Francisco shuts down the Dallas Cowboys

Defense carries 49ers to a win over Cowboys and trip to NFC championship game - Yahoo Sports

Every play for the Dallas Cowboys seemed like a struggle. Getting positive yardage required a huge effort or inspired play.

49ers Prevail Against Dallas to Advance to NFC Championship - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers endure an intense defensive battle with the Cowboys and prevailed as the stronger side to advance to their second straight NFC championship.

Arizona Cardinals Emphasize Importance of Scouting With Dave Sears Hire - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals know great teams are built through the NFL Draft, and such is why the front office has two prominent personnel members who will devote endless time to scouting incoming prospects.

The Monti Ossenfort hiring, head coaching updates - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have their new general manager in Monti Ossenfort, that is the first part of the discussion in this weeks podcast with Jess Root.

From there, Jess...

NFL playoffs takeaways: What can Rams learn from remaining NFC teams? - Turf Show Times

How can Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys provide blueprint for LA’s return to contention?

Rams’ TE Coach Thomas Brown Interviewing for Commanders OC - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Sean McVay coaching tree has thrived across the NFL. Is Los Angeles Rams tight end coach Thomas Brown next?

Jerry Jones responds to Mike McCarthy job questions after latest playoff exit - Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to questions over head coach Mike McCarthy's job after the team's latest playoff exit.

There's almost no separation in Super Bowl odds among NFL's final 4 teams - Yahoo Sports

Usually when the NFL reaches the conference championship round there's either a team or two that are clearly better than the rest, or one team that probably doesn't belong.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 22 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Bengals provide reminder of playoff potency by dominating Bills in Divisional Round - NFL.com

By romping past the Bills in the Divisional Round and advancing to a second straight AFC title game appearance, Joe Burrow and the Bengals provided a reminder that they are a force to be reckoned with in the race to reach Super Bowl LVII, Judy Battista wr

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers - NFL.com

The Dallas Cowboys' final play in their loss to the 49ers featured O-linemen spread out wide and Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center. HC Mike McCarthy declined to get into the specifics of the strategy after the game.

2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Championship round schedule, TV, odds as Eagles, 49ers brace for NFC slugfest - CBSSports.com

What's on tap for conference championship Sunday

Bengals’ personality is a perfect fit for the daunting path back to Super Bowl - The Athletic

The Bengals proved again Sunday in their win over the Bills that they don't wither in the most difficult situations.

Overreactions, reality checks for NFL divisional round: Bengals save NFL? Cowboys move on from Dak Prescott? - CBSSports.com

Which takeaways from the divisional round are overreactions and which are reality?