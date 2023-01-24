Pair of Seahawks rookies makes PFWA All Rookie Team

The returns on the 2022 NFL Draft were immediately apparent for the Seattle Seahawks during the season, with the team seeing significant snaps and contributions on the field from the members of the class. Bookending the offensive line for the majority of the season were Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, with Tariq Woolen also starting all seventeen games and playing 98% of defensive snaps for the Hawks.

Joining the action on the field were also running back Ken Walker, nickel corner Coby Bryant and outside linebacker Boye Mafe, who all saw significant action during the season as well. However, only two of the six made the Pro Football Writers of America All Rookie Team.

RB Kenneth Walker III and CB Tariq Woolen named to PFWA's All-Rookie Team today. Here's the full list: pic.twitter.com/tgiONWsRA0 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 24, 2023

However, while Walker and Woolen were First Team All-Rookie, neither came away with the hardware for the Offensive Rookie of the Year or Defensive Rookie of the Year awards. Both of those were awarded to rookies selected in the top ten by the New York Jets, with Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner taking home those trophies.

Noteworthy, of course, is that Wilson was drafted by the Jets with the tenth overall selection that New York received from the Hawks in the Jamal Adams trade, so at least there’s that.