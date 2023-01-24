Will Geno Smith win comeback player of the year? How far will the 49ers advance? Does regret loom large for the Giants and their trust in Daniel Jones? Plus, conference championship previews and more, below in the links.

Seahawks News

Would Seahawks fans support a trade with Bears for number one pick? - Seaside Joe

Should Seattle use their power to make their own choice? Seaside Joe 1421

Why it’s OK to debate Geno Smith’s contract situation « Seahawks Draft Blog

I wanted to write about Geno Smith’s contract situation today, inspired by a couple of conversations I had on Twitter.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s free agency will be fascinating case study - Seattle Sports

The money Geno Smith could command and the state of the QB position in the NFL makes the Seahawks QB's pending free agency intriguing.

Analysis: With Seahawks' draft order set, here's a look at recent history of each pick - The Seattle Times

This is Seattle’s own pick in the first round. Seattle has also never had the 20th overall pick, though it does have a player taken 20th overall on its roster — tight end Noah Fant, selected there by Denver in 2019 before being shipped to Seattle as part of the Wilson trade. The Steelers last year used the 20th pick on QB Kenny Pickett.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Rank No.2 On Rick Gosselin's Special Teams 2022 Rankings - Seahawks.com

Seattle’s special teams’ unit ranks No.2 overall for 2022 season, the third straight year the Seahawks cracked the Top 3 of Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings.

Looking Back At A 2022 Draft Class That Gave Seahawks “Incredible Immediate Return” - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks’ future looks bright thanks to a 2022 draft class that produced a Pro Bowler, multiple Rookie of the Year candidates and starters on both sides of the ball.

Seahawks 2022 End of Season Awards: Geno Smith Racks Up the Hardware - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Winning far more games than most prognosticators believed they would, the Seattle Seahawks trampled expectations with surprising contributions from veterans and rookies. Which players stood out as the best of the best in 2022?

NFC West News

49ers news: 5 Winners and 1 losers from the 49ers Divisional Round playoff win over the Cowboys - Niners Nation

The defense deserves plenty of praise and then some

49ers news: Position-by-position grades from the 49ers 19-12 win over the Cowboys - Niners Nation

The 49ers offense did just enough to make sure they capitalized on an excellent defensive performance.

Fred Warner had a Legacy Game in 49ers Playoff Win Against Cowboys - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The performance that Fred Warner had against the Dallas Cowboys was easily a legacy game for him. Here is why.

What Can Los Angeles Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams need a better rushing attack and the NFC playoffs this season have shown that.

LA Rams 2023 free agents: Why Matt Gay has to be top priority - Turf Show Times

Gay has proven to be one of the best kickers the league has to offer

Rams Reverse Q&A: Is Tutu Atwell the answer at WR 2, too? - Turf Show Times

The Rams need to find Cooper Kupp another partner again

Arizona Cardinals set to interview Sean Payton per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are getting their interview with Sean Payton.

According to Howard Balzer of PHNX the Arizona Cardinals will interview Sean Payton on Thursday.

BREAKING: Sources tell me Sean...

With Brian Flores Interview Looming, What Should Arizona Cardinals Fans Expect? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching position. Flores is considered to be the frontrunner for the job, but what was his tenure like with the Miami Dolphins? And what should fans expect from a potential Flores hire?

Around The NFL

Travis Kelce and the Year of the Tight End | Football Outsiders

Star tight ends such as Kelce, George Kittle, and Dalton Schultz have put up numbers this postseason like we have never seen before.

DVOA Prefers 49ers in Close Final Four | Football Outsiders

By one measure, this is the closest final four since 1998. But in recent games, the 49ers are still No. 1.

Giants GM Joe Schoen planning to move forward with QB Daniel Jones - ESPN.com

The Giants plan on moving forward with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback, general manager Joe Schoen said at his end-of-season news conference. It will simply be a matter of how they get there.

Eagles' quick reinvention between Super Bowl contenders is remarkable. Just ask an All-Pro who was part of both - Yahoo Sports

General manager Howie Roseman captured the feeling while he was walking off the field after his Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-7 rout of the New York Giants Saturday in the NFC divisional round.

NFL FACT OR FICTION: Chiefs, Eagles clear favorites on Championship Sunday? QB problem for Cowboys? - NFL.com

Are the two home teams -- Kansas City and Philadelphia -- clear favorites on Championship Sunday? Do the Cowboys have a quarterback problem in Dak Prescott? Fresh off the NFL's Divisional Round, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction.

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0 & Divisional Round recap - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Divisional Round.

Winners and losers from NFL's divisional round, plus Tom Brady seems done in Tampa Bay and NFC, AFC title odds - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for Jan. 23

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFC and AFC Championship Games: What to know about 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs - The Athletic

The top storylines and keys to victory for each of the four teams that will compete Sunday for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.