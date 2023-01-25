The Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching search seems to be heating up. Ol’ friend Dan Quinn attends second interview for the job. The Rams might be making a few big moves this offseason. May be trading one of two All-Pro defenders. How good are the Bengals? And a Seattle Seahawks rookie report card from Michael-Shawn Dugar. Enjoy!

Seahawks News

Seahawks fans should just accept Seattle's schedule for what it was - Seaside Joe

Sea's All That? Let's take a closer look

Seahawks Draft: Why Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is being mocked at 5 - Seattle Sports

Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is a common name for the Seahawks in mock drafts. Brock Huard breaks down why Wilson is a hot name.

Why the Seahawks’ future is bright - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Questions loom at QB and on defense, but a strong rookie class and the No. 5 overall pick give the Seahawks a solid core to continue building upon.

Seahawks rookie report: Future bright with Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen - The Athletic

Mafe showed he can be an every-down player next season and Bryant and Woolen look like long-term solutions in the Seattle secondary.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Geno Smith Shines Orchestrating Shane Waldron's Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With full command of the scheme and great chemistry with his receivers, Geno Smith made the most of his second chance as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks emerging as a viable top-10 quarterback in 2022.

NFC West News

49ers news: Levi’s Stadium finally has a bit of soul that it can call it’s own - Niners Nation

Candlestick stood on its laurels with the memories that happened there. We’re getting to the same point with Levi’s Stadium

Why the San Francisco 49ers Have Their Best Chance at Winning the Super Bowl - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers had some great chances to win the Super Bowl in their 2019 and 2021 playoff runs, but both of those years fall short to the one they're on now.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for the 49ers: Divisional Round - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Divisional Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Opinion: Arizona Cardinals' Best Potential Head Coach is Shane Steichen - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have inquired on the potential availability of eight coaches thus far. Yet their best option hasn't been contacted just yet.

PFF Says Arizona Cardinals Can't Afford to Lose Zach Allen - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have one clear free agent they can't lose in DL Zach Allen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Arizona Cardinals projected to have 3 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals are expected to have a third rounder, a fifth rounder and a sixth rounder for the 2022 free agents they lost last season.

Cardinals Flying in The Mighty Quinn - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals appear to be making a swift bold move in trying to land the Cowboys’ DC and former Falcons’ head coach, Dan Quinn, as the new head coach in Arizona:

The #Cardinals are flying in Dan...

Rams free agents: Taylor Rapp could be an upgrade with new position - Turf Show Times

A controversial player on the defense, Rapp may just be out of position

Rams roster upgrades: How to make moves with limited resources - Turf Show Times

Rams face off season changes to get back into contention

Are Los Angeles Rams Considering Aaron Donald Trade? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly considering making some serious moves this offseason.

Around The NFL

Will Devin Hester Make the 2023 Hall of Fame Class? | Football Outsiders

Mike Tanier talks to voters and learns that Devin Hester is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Aaron Rodgers says 1 thing must change if he plays in 2023 - Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers says there is one thing that needs to change if he returns to play in 2023 for the Green Bay Packers or another team.

NFL Power Rankings: The 10 players and coaches whose legacies will be shaped over rest of playoffs - Yahoo Sports

Super Bowls matter, possibly more than they should, when we discuss the careers of everyone in the NFL.

Are the Bengals the NFL's next great villains? - Yahoo Sports

Five years from now, when the Cincinnati Bengals have won three Super Bowls and the entire NFL world outside Cincinnati loathes everything in orange and black, we can pinpoint the moment when everything changed, when the Bengals went from lovable scamps to world-beating terrors:

NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team - NFL.com

It's time to give Jayron Kearse, Frankie Luvu and Isaiah Hodgins more love! Nick Shook is recognizing one unsung hero from each team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to players who don't get the attention they deserve.

What do NFL teams with coach openings have to offer the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton? - ESPN.com

Four of the five teams with coaching openings have asked to meet with the former Saints coach.

Lisa Guerrero details ‘Monday Night Football’ debacle, chasing ‘bad guys’ in new book - The Athletic

Traveling light, Lisa Guerrero eschewed baggage claim and emerged from automated glass doors just as a car pulled curbside. Somehow, she made it from Los Angeles to San Francisco without interrogating a single airline executive.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2023 NFL playoffs picks: Eagles top 49ers in NFC title game thriller, Bengals beat Chiefs in AFC Championship - CBSSports.com

Wondering who's going to be playing in Super Bowl LVII? You've come to the right place to find out