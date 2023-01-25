The Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching search seems to be heating up. Ol’ friend Dan Quinn attends second interview for the job. The Rams might be making a few big moves this offseason. May be trading one of two All-Pro defenders. How good are the Bengals? And a Seattle Seahawks rookie report card from Michael-Shawn Dugar. Enjoy!
Seahawks News
Seahawks fans should just accept Seattle's schedule for what it was - Seaside Joe
Sea's All That? Let's take a closer look
Seahawks Draft: Why Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is being mocked at 5 - Seattle Sports
Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is a common name for the Seahawks in mock drafts. Brock Huard breaks down why Wilson is a hot name.
Why the Seahawks’ future is bright - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN
Questions loom at QB and on defense, but a strong rookie class and the No. 5 overall pick give the Seahawks a solid core to continue building upon.
Seahawks rookie report: Future bright with Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen - The Athletic
Mafe showed he can be an every-down player next season and Bryant and Woolen look like long-term solutions in the Seattle secondary.
Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Geno Smith Shines Orchestrating Shane Waldron's Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
With full command of the scheme and great chemistry with his receivers, Geno Smith made the most of his second chance as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks emerging as a viable top-10 quarterback in 2022.
NFC West News
49ers news: Levi’s Stadium finally has a bit of soul that it can call it’s own - Niners Nation
Candlestick stood on its laurels with the memories that happened there. We’re getting to the same point with Levi’s Stadium
Why the San Francisco 49ers Have Their Best Chance at Winning the Super Bowl - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
The 49ers had some great chances to win the Super Bowl in their 2019 and 2021 playoff runs, but both of those years fall short to the one they're on now.
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for the 49ers: Divisional Round - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
Analyzing the top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Divisional Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Opinion: Arizona Cardinals' Best Potential Head Coach is Shane Steichen - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More
The Arizona Cardinals have inquired on the potential availability of eight coaches thus far. Yet their best option hasn't been contacted just yet.
PFF Says Arizona Cardinals Can't Afford to Lose Zach Allen - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More
The Arizona Cardinals have one clear free agent they can't lose in DL Zach Allen, according to Pro Football Focus.
Arizona Cardinals projected to have 3 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds
The Cardinals are expected to have a third rounder, a fifth rounder and a sixth rounder for the 2022 free agents they lost last season.
Cardinals Flying in The Mighty Quinn - Revenge of the Birds
The Cardinals appear to be making a swift bold move in trying to land the Cowboys’ DC and former Falcons’ head coach, Dan Quinn, as the new head coach in Arizona:
The #Cardinals are flying in Dan...
Rams free agents: Taylor Rapp could be an upgrade with new position - Turf Show Times
A controversial player on the defense, Rapp may just be out of position
Rams roster upgrades: How to make moves with limited resources - Turf Show Times
Rams face off season changes to get back into contention
Are Los Angeles Rams Considering Aaron Donald Trade? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More
The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly considering making some serious moves this offseason.
Around The NFL
Will Devin Hester Make the 2023 Hall of Fame Class? | Football Outsiders
Mike Tanier talks to voters and learns that Devin Hester is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Aaron Rodgers says 1 thing must change if he plays in 2023 - Larry Brown Sports
Aaron Rodgers says there is one thing that needs to change if he returns to play in 2023 for the Green Bay Packers or another team.
NFL Power Rankings: The 10 players and coaches whose legacies will be shaped over rest of playoffs - Yahoo Sports
Super Bowls matter, possibly more than they should, when we discuss the careers of everyone in the NFL.
Are the Bengals the NFL's next great villains? - Yahoo Sports
Five years from now, when the Cincinnati Bengals have won three Super Bowls and the entire NFL world outside Cincinnati loathes everything in orange and black, we can pinpoint the moment when everything changed, when the Bengals went from lovable scamps to world-beating terrors:
NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team - NFL.com
It's time to give Jayron Kearse, Frankie Luvu and Isaiah Hodgins more love! Nick Shook is recognizing one unsung hero from each team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to players who don't get the attention they deserve.
What do NFL teams with coach openings have to offer the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton? - ESPN.com
Four of the five teams with coaching openings have asked to meet with the former Saints coach.
Lisa Guerrero details ‘Monday Night Football’ debacle, chasing ‘bad guys’ in new book - The Athletic
Traveling light, Lisa Guerrero eschewed baggage claim and emerged from automated glass doors just as a car pulled curbside. Somehow, she made it from Los Angeles to San Francisco without interrogating a single airline executive.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24 - NFL.com
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
2023 NFL playoffs picks: Eagles top 49ers in NFC title game thriller, Bengals beat Chiefs in AFC Championship - CBSSports.com
Wondering who's going to be playing in Super Bowl LVII? You've come to the right place to find out
