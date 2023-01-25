 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ken Walker and Tariq Woolen finalists for AP ROY awards

By John P. Gilbert
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The offseason is underway for the Seattle Seahawks, and while there are plenty of decisions that will need to be made regarding the roster in the coming months, there’s also still plenty of awards being handed out for the 2022 NFL season. Wednesday the finalists for several of the Associated Press awards were named, and there is no shortage of Seahawks who will be under consideration for the awards.

To get right to the awards about which Seattle fans are most interested, it is obviously offensive and rookie of the year, and Tariq Woolen and Ken Walker both made the list of finalists on their side of the ball.

Also, in what comes as a surprise to no one, soon to be very wealthy quarterback Geno Smith is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year.

And for those who had hoped that head coach Pete Carroll might earn some recognition as Coach of the Year, that turned out to not be the case.

The winners will be announced Feburary 9 at the NFL Honors ahead of the Super Bowl.

