Ken Walker and Tariq Woolen finalists for AP ROY awards

The offseason is underway for the Seattle Seahawks, and while there are plenty of decisions that will need to be made regarding the roster in the coming months, there’s also still plenty of awards being handed out for the 2022 NFL season. Wednesday the finalists for several of the Associated Press awards were named, and there is no shortage of Seahawks who will be under consideration for the awards.

To get right to the awards about which Seattle fans are most interested, it is obviously offensive and rookie of the year, and Tariq Woolen and Ken Walker both made the list of finalists on their side of the ball.

Rookie of the Year finalists:



Offense:

- 49ers QB Brock Purdy

- Jets WR Garrett Wilson

- Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker



Defense:

- Jets CB Sauce Gardner

- Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

- Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen



Winners announced on February 9th at the NFL Honors. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2023

Also, in what comes as a surprise to no one, soon to be very wealthy quarterback Geno Smith is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year.

Who should be named the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year?



: #NFLHonors -- Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/jDO7ODNXg1 — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

And for those who had hoped that head coach Pete Carroll might earn some recognition as Coach of the Year, that turned out to not be the case.

Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson and Kyle Shanahan are the finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award.https://t.co/LhA58HuiNh — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 25, 2023

The winners will be announced Feburary 9 at the NFL Honors ahead of the Super Bowl.