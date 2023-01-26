It’s been on our minds, and certainly on Pete Carroll’s: the defensive line must improve if the Seattle Seahawks plan on improving next year. How will that priority affect the remaining roster, upcoming free agent decisions, and the draft? Dig into the links!

Seahawks News

Mel Kiper's first 2023 mock draft: Who he has the Seahawks picking - Seaside Joe

Are we not f**king tired of this yet? Seaside Joe 1423

3 Seahawks named finalists for awards at NFL Honors ceremony - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks will have Geno Smith, Tariq Woolen and Kenneth Walker III all up for awards at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9.

Why Mel Kiper’s Seahawks plan makes sense « Seahawks Draft Blog

Mel Kiper published his first 2023 mock draft (and you can see my reaction to it above). He has the Seahawks taking Will Levis at #5 then adding a defensive lineman at #20 — Tennessee’s Byron Young.

Seahawks Mailbag: Offseason Priorities, 2022 Redraft, Favorite Pearl Jam Songs & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Geno Smith, Tariq Woolen & Kenneth Walker III Finalists For Associated Press Postseason Honors - Seahawks.com

Geno Smith is a finalist for Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, while Kenneth Walker III and Tariq Woolen are both up for Rookie of the Year honors.

Seahawks rookie report: Ken Walker III led high-impact group on offense - The Athletic

Walker demonstrated lead-back ability down the stretch, while Charles Cross and Abe Lucas earned trust as future bookend tackles.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Assessing 2022 Draft Class After Rookie Seasons - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Playing a vital role in the franchise's unlikely return to the playoffs, rookies starred on both sides of the ball for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. How did each player perform in their first NFL season?

Seattle Seahawks Must 'Become More Dynamic Up Front' in 2023, Says Pete Carroll - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Looking back at another season chocked full of struggles slowing down opposing offenses, Pete Carroll identified one clear area that must be improved for the Seattle Seahawks to get back to playing elite defense next season and beyond.

NFC West News

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan speaks about Brock Purdy’s progress since OTAs and training camp - Niners Nation

Shanahan’s actions show he trusts the rookie QB

How one roster move saved the 49ers' season before it even began - Yahoo Sports

Only days before the NFL’s 53-man cutdown deadline in August, the quarterback now hailed as the San Francisco 49ers’ savior wasn’t even a sure bet to make their roster.

Has Brock Purdy recalibrated the 49ers' future quarterback plans? - ESPN.com

Not only does Purdy have the 49ers one step from the Super Bowl, but he might be making the case to be their starter going forward.

The Greatest Trait That Brock Purdy Brings to the San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brock Purdy provides a lot of uplifting traits to the 49ers, but there is a specific one that proves to be the greatest.

Top Five Cap Hits for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are set to pay some serious money to players next season. Here's the top-five cap hits for the team heading into the offseason.

Red Rain Podcast: Will Cardinals Actually Be First to Sign New Head Coach? - Revenge of the Birds

History could be in the making for the Arizona Cardinals if they are the first team to sign a new head coach this year. Typically, when it comes to hiring head coaches, the Cardinals get beat to...

Los Angeles Rams free agents: Baker Mayfield should be top priority - Turf Show Times

With backups showing their worth in playoffs, signing Mayfield to a long-term contract needs to be prioritized

Rams offensive coordinator search: 6 run-first candidates to watch - Turf Show Times

Six candidates who might help the Rams run the ball better

Feeling Lucky? Los Angeles Rams Coach Raheem Morris Lands Second Interview With Indianapolis Colts - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator is a finalist for the top headset in Indianapolis.

Around The NFL

Lou Anarumo: Cincinnati's Defensive Wizard | Football Outsiders

The Bengals' defensive coordinator got his team to the AFC Championship Game by revealing and exploiting all of Josh Allen's weaknesses.

Cowboys make 2 coaching staff changes after playoff disappointment - Larry Brown Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have made two coaching staff changes after their playoff disappointment, according to a report.

Despite past success, Bengals QB Joe Burrow not taking Chiefs lightly: 'They're still the team to beat' - NFL.com

While the Chiefs have dominated most of the NFL, they haven't been able to get past the Bengals. That doesn't mean quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are taking them lightly.

Championship Week News: Tom Brady's Future, Daniel Jones' Contract, Sean Payton - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald to discuss the hottest storylines around the NFL heading into conference championship weekend, including rumors surrounding Tom Brady's future, how the New York Giants plan to handle Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley's contract negotiations and whether or not Sean Payton returns to the NFL as a head coach in 2023.

2022 NFL awards predictions, snubs: Patrick Mahomes wins another MVP, Kyle Shanahan claims Coach of the Year - CBSSports.com

Projecting winners for the top accolades

NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each AFC team - NFL.com

Nick Shook is recognizing one unsung hero from each team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to players who don't get the attention they deserve. D.J. Reed, Jerick McKinnon and Alex Highsmith are among the AFC players who get thei

Bengals’ best offense might be taking offense: Cincinnati’s Year in Disrespect - The Athletic

Zac Taylor has made sure any slight toward his team becomes bulletin board material, and it's worked.