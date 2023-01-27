Coaching vacancies being filled! Pete Carroll snubbed! Conference championship previews! All that and more, below in the links!

Seahawks News

NFL needs to create new QB salary tier for Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, others - Seaside Joe

Or raise the salary cap and charge the owners: Seaside Joe 1424

John Schneider: We’d love to re-sign Geno Smith, Drew Lock - Pro Football Talk

General Manager John Schneider reiterated that the Seahawks hope to re-sign both Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

NFL Draft expert Zierlein: Freaky defenders that fit Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Which defenders could the Seahawks draft to help their defensive front? NFL.com's Lance Zierlein broke down several names on Brock & Salk.

Why has Seahawks' Pete Carroll been snubbed for Coach of Year... again? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks over-performed in 2022, yet Pete Carroll isn't one of the five finalists for NFL Coach of the Year, an award he's never won.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks' Washington Huskies Alums Launch 1861 NIL Foundation in Washington - Seahawks.com

Washington Huskies alum Will Dissly, Lawyer Milloy and Mario Bailey are among the 1861 NIL Foundation group establishing opportunities for youth in Washington.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Safety Play Still Stellar Without Jamal Adams? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While losing Jamal Adams in the opener forced the Seattle Seahawks to overhaul defensive plans on the fly for a second straight season, his replacements performed admirably alongside Quandre Diggs as safety continued to be an area of strength.

NFC West News

49ers news: 1 area where the 49ers' defense matches up well against the Eagles' offense - Niners Nation

Football is a game of matchups, and the 49ers come out on top in a key area against the Eagles offense

49ers Coaches Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans Size Up the Philadelphia Eagles - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers coaches Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans recently sized up their NFC Championship opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arizona Cardinals Stand as Sean Payton's Final Option - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Options have dried up for Sean Payton with one destination remaining: The Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals head coaching search update: What’s changed since last week? - Revenge of the Birds

Where does the Cardinals head coaching search stand after three weeks? Let’s check in with the candidates.

Rams didn’t re-sign Von Miller and here’s why that’s a good thing - Turf Show Times

If the Rams had re-signed Miller, he would have been just another injury casualty

Los Angeles Rams DB Cobie Durant: Star in the Making? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have too much to be excited about this past season, but Cobie Durant gave the team plenty to look forward to for the future.

Around The NFL

Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future - Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn made a major decision regarding head coaching opportunities on Thursday.

Bill O'Brien to the Patriots; Aaron Rodgers to the Jets? | Football Outsiders

The Patriots hire Bill O'Brien, Aaron Rodgers/Jets rumors heat up, a look back at the Christian McCaffrey trade, and much more.

AFC & NFC Championship preview + Panthers hire Frank Reich & Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson, Frank Schwab and Charles McDonald react to the Carolina Panthers hiring Frank Reich and the New York Jets Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as OC before previewing the AFC & NFC Championship games coming Sunday.

2022 NFL MVP award: Ranking five finalists, Patrick Mahomes' bid - ESPN.com

Who will be named the MVP of the 2022 NFL season? Our expert panel voted on the top candidates, including four quarterbacks and a standout receiver.

How Eagles OT Lane Johnson found his happiness after nearly quitting the game - ESPN.com

Johnson hasn't given up a sack in more than two seasons, but he came close to leaving football behind at the peak of his dominance.

2023 NFC Championship Game: Eagles vs. 49ers position-by-position advantages, where each team has the edge - CBSSports.com

Which contender has the better lineup on paper?

2022 NFL awards finalists: Who are the biggest favorites, surprises and snubs? - The Athletic

The finalists were selected using a new voting system.

Would Aaron Rodgers join the Jets? What a trade for the QB might cost - The Athletic

The Jets need a starting QB. Rodgers was noncommittal about his Packers future in an interview on Tuesday. Could this marriage work?

Move the Sticks: Reaction to OC hirings + conference championship games preview - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Art Rooney II encouraged by Steelers' second half, improvement: 'I liked the way the team kept fighting down the stretch and kept ourselves alive' - NFL.com

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers finished 9-8 in 2022 and increased Tomlin’s NFL-record streak of non-losing seasons to begin his career to 16. The feat was made possible largely by marked improvement after a tumultuous start of the season. It was advancement that

Jones: Panthers’ Steve Wilks rejection continues painful narrative for Black NFL coaches - The Athletic

Wilks almost got Carolina to the playoffs and had player support for the permanent head coaching job. As usual, that wasn't enough.