Seahawks let rookie tackles prove themselves in 2022

The 2022 season is over for the Seattle Seahawks, and now all that is left to close out the year is to sit at home and hope that they don’t have to watch a division rival hoist the Lombardi Trophy for a second consecutive offseason. Meanwhile, as the offseason gets underway and the team begins its planning and preparation for 2023, one position group about which the team need not worry is at tackle.

At tackle, bookend rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas combined to play 94.6% of offensive snaps for the Seahawks in 2022, and did so at a level that one wouldn’t normally expect of a rookie. In addition, the Hawks didn’t just put Cross and Lucas out and then give them a bunch of help blocking some of the most fearsome pass rushers in the league. In fact, it was exactly the opposite, as Seattle gave Cross and Lucas help at one of the lowest rates in the league.

The Eagles have left their offensive tackles on islands (no double team or help from guards or tight ends) at the highest rate of any offense in the NFL this year. Curious to see if they continue to do so at this rate against the fearsome 49ers defensive line pic.twitter.com/AnpG4wN74r — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 27, 2023

That, of course, is not to say that it was all fun and games for the pair. They each had their struggles at times, as Cross finishing the season with the second most pressures allowed among left tackles and Lucas ending the year tied for the fourth most sacks surrendered of all offensive linemen in the NFL. However, that is to be expected of young offensive linemen, especially those playing tackle, and in particular those who are asked to handle things on their own without assistance from a tight end or back.

So, with tackle taken care of, don’t be surprised if the Seahawks turn their attention to the interior offensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft. With three of the positions on the line filled, it could make sense for the Hawks to use two of their five Day 1 and Day 2 selections on interior offensive linemen, potentially assembling a group of 26 and under starters who could stay together for several seasons.