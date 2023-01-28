Despite our disappointment in the way the season ended the coaching staff no doubt did a notable job of coaching up a young SeattleSeahawks team. The excitement of next season is palpable. Most pundits agree there is a chance that the Seahawks offense could be much better than last. Offensive Line coach Andy Dickerson is one of the critical components in Shane Waldron’s offense. Get to know more about his role below and follow the links!

Seahawks News

Seahawks must consider if they're attractive team to potential future coaching candidates - Seaside Joe

Every move they make will have huge ramifications in the future, good or bad

Seahawks mailbag: Are Seahawks really a run-first team? Will they re-sign Rashaad Penny? - The Seattle Times

Seattle does indeed have players on each side of the ball named as one of three finalists for the league’s official Rookie of the Year awards — running back Kenneth Walker III on offense and cornerback Tariq Woolen on defense. The winners of the voting, which is done by a panel of 50 people compiled by The Associated Press, will be named at the NFL Honors show on Thursday, Feb. 6.

4 takeaways from Seahawks GM John Schneider’s radio interview - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks general manager John Schneider was a guest on 933 KJR radio yesterday. He was naturally asked about veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s contract situation as well as some other pressing business for the franchise.

Updated horizontal board: Pre-Senior Bowl « Seahawks Draft Blog

I posted my first horizontal board in mid-November and since then, the depth of the class has been decimated by transfers and players opting not to declare.

Bumpus: Why it's crucial for Seahawks to keep OL coach Andy Dickerson - Seattle Sports

If there's one assistant Michael Bumpus hopes the Seahawks retain as coaching staffs change league-wide, it's OL coach Andy Dickerson.

What a former NFL exec thinks of Seahawks QB Geno Smith's resurgence - Seattle Sports

Longtime NFL executive Marc Ross of NFL Network joined Bump & Stacy to discuss Seahawks QB Geno Smith's monster year and career arc.

Geno Smith Named PFWA Comeback Player Of The Year & Most Improved Player - Seahawks.com

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith earned a pair of awards from Pro Football Writers of America.

Seahawks’ 2023 free agents: Geno Smith likely stays, but who goes? - The Athletic

Seahawks GM John Schneider has said he has a "drop-dead number" in negotiations with QB Geno Smith.

Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft: Geno Smith the QB Mentor for Will Levis? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Per Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, the Seattle Seahawks could look toward the future at quarterback regardless of whether or not Geno Smith signs a contract extension.

NFC West News

5 players to watch: It’s for Talanoa Hufanga to get back into the interception column - Niners Nation

Hufanga hasn’t had an interception since November

Christian McCaffrey trade from Panthers to 49ers: Inside story - ESPN.com

McCaffrey wasn't looking to leave the Panthers, but moving to the 49ers has been a boon for him and for San Francisco's Super Bowl hopes.

Kyle Shanahan’s best coaching job yet has 49ers on precipice of another Super Bowl - The Athletic

Despite starting a rookie third-string QB and working with a new offensive coaching staff, Shanahan's 49ers keep winning.

Will the San Francisco 49ers Ground and Pound the Philadelphia Eagles into Submission? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Predicting whether the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Ian Rapoport Gives Update on Sean Payton, Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals met with potential head coaching candidate Sean Payton on Thursday. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, things went well.

Arizona Cardinals are ‘resetting’ after interview with Sean Payton - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are "resetting" after their interview with Sean Payton on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.

"I know that Arizona is doing some resetting," Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee...

Rams offensive coordinator search: Mike LaFleur is Sean McVay’s choice - Turf Show Times

LaFleur joins McVay’s staff in coaching rehaul

What New Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur Will Bring to Los Angeles Offense - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have hired ex-Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to bring stability and continuity back to the Rams offense for 2023 and beyond.

Around The NFL

Raiders' Maxx Crosby dominates pickup basketball game in viral video - Larry Brown Sports

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby dominated a pickup basketball game in a video that went viral this week.

Does Mahomes Injury Give Bengals the Edge? | Football Outsiders

Patrick Mahomes' ankle is the big question in an otherwise very close matchup of two excellent teams.

Report: Tony Pollard injury could lead NFL to consider rule change - Larry Brown Sports

The NFL could reportedly look into the legality of the type of tackle that may have played a role in Tony Pollard's leg injury.

NFL's final four are doing what the league doesn’t want them to: resisting parity - Yahoo Sports

The ratings continue to bear out the theory each year.

If DeMeco Ryans goes to Texans, Broncos' head coaching search looks even worse - Yahoo Sports

Who would have thought that Nathaniel Hackett would land on his feet before the Denver Broncos did?

Ravens say offensive coordinator job is one of the top in the world - Baltimore Ravens Blog- ESPN

Will Greg Roman's replacement have Jackson at the controls next season as Baltimore tries to balance its offense?

Championship Sunday injury report for 2022 NFL season - NFL.com

Here are the official injury designations for 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs on Championship Sunday.

Bold predictions for 2023 NFL conference title games: Eagles torch No. 1 'D;' Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase go off - CBSSports.com

Three bold predications for each of the NFL conference championship games

NFL Championship Sunday unit ranking: Top offense? Most imposing defense? Plus, 5 draft steals to watch - NFL.com

Just four teams remain in the NFL playoffs. How do they stack up against each other on each side of the ball? Bucky Brooks ranks the units, 1-8. Plus, five draft steals to watch on Championship Sunday.