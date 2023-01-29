How big of a contract does Geno Smith deserve? Is it Super Bowl or Bust for the 49ers? Will Tua retire? Enjoy today’s games, if you are watching. Otherwise, thank you for being here.

Seattle Seahawks News

Why I'm skeptical of Will Levis being projected as a top-10 pick - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks will need to see a lot more from Levis, but he's hiding: Seaside Joe 1426

Geno Smith was good for Seahawks last season but not good enough for huge deal - The Seattle Times

People say a lot of different things for a lot of different reasons. This is true of renters, this is of true high-school athletes giving verbal commitments — and for the sake of this column, this can be true of NFL coaches, general managers and quarterbacks. The talk is that Geno Smith is going to be the starting signal caller for the Seahawks next year.

How Lamar Jackson's situation sheds light on Geno Smith, Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus thinks we can learn a lot about Seahawks-Geno Smith contract talks by looking at Lamar Jackson's negotiations with Baltimore.

NFC West News

49ers news: Would a loss on Sunday be a disappointment for the 49ers? - Niners Nation

Despite everything that’s gone on this season, this is still a Super Bowl or bust year.

49ers vs. Eagles: Four Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers and Eagles are set to put on a phenomenal NFC championship game with these five specific matchups having the most influence.

Rams coaching staff: Raheem Morris impresses Colts in second interview - Turf Show Times

Could Raheem Morris finally get a second chance to be a head coach?

Illinois hires Cardinals’ Charlie Bullen as outside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator - Revenge of the Birds

Bullen to join Bret Bielema’s coaching staff at University of Illinois with an impressive NFL resume

Two NFL Draft Scenarios the Arizona Cardinals Must be Prepared for - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's two scenarios GM Monti Ossenfort must be prepared for.

Around The NFL

Tua Tagovailoa's parents weigh in on whether QB will retire - Larry Brown Sports

The parents of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa offer an update on their son and weigh in on his NFL future following multiple concussions.

Do Bengals have Patrick Mahomes' number? Not really, though they've had some success - Yahoo Sports

Patrick Mahomes hasn't been bad against the Cincinnati Bengals in their past three meetings. The Kansas City Chiefs haven't won any of those three games, but there's more to winning and losing games than a quarterback's production, no matter how often you hear otherwise.

'This guy is going to be a problem': Inside the first QB duel between Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy - ESPN.com

Ahead of their NFC Championship Game clash, former college coaches and teammates look at back the first time the Eagles and 49ers quarterbacks squared off.

Bold predictions for 2023 NFL conference title games: Eagles torch 49ers; Burrow, Chase can't be stopped - CBSSports.com

Three bold predications for each of the NFL conference championship games

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 28 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Inside Patrick Mahomes’ ability to recover quickly: ‘He’s wired differently’ - The Athletic

Mahomes is no stranger to injuries, but his ability to play through them or bounce back quickly is at another level.

Joe Burrow not surprised with consecutive AFC title game appearances: 'I would say that winning is expected' - NFL.com

Having already ended the franchise's 32-year AFC Championship Game drought this time last year, Bengals QB Joe Burrow isn't surprised or overwhelmed by the consistent success that's coincided with his arrival.