Twitter reacts to the Eagles’ merciless destruction of the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers’ winning streak came to an unceremonious end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, who march towards the Super Bowl with a 31-7 victory. After Brock Purdy suffered an early injury, the team was left to rely almost entirely on Christian McCaffrey and their defense, and it... did not go well. The Eagles simply overwhelmed the Niners and ran away with the game. Seeing the rival Bay Area team get blown out in the NFC Championship is great, but seeing them lose their second consecutive Conference Championship is sublime.

So hyped for my brother @bigplay24slay going to the SB!! You know i’m at the game turnt! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 29, 2023

This was the moment 49ers fans F*** Up pic.twitter.com/llA8ayXLVg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 29, 2023

It was at this moment the Niners knew they fucked up. pic.twitter.com/nQeLvJjoLw — Marielle (@marielle922) January 29, 2023

The 49ers to Brock Purdy after running out of quarterbacks… pic.twitter.com/xjUWKmkcPX — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 29, 2023

The 49ers traded three firsts, a second, two thirds, a fourth, and a fifth - for two players who were unable to complete a single pass in the most important game of the season. — Tyler, like Lockett (@TylerjAlsin) January 29, 2023

But y’all will never be the Seahawks. Keep on that QUEST https://t.co/kNdZiFU13t — HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) January 29, 2023

People thought the Niners were better than the Eagles pic.twitter.com/GYsKQPxPzd — Justin Lever (@JustinLever3) January 30, 2023

imagine not winning a SB in the 21st Century… — Carlos. (Draft SZN) (@aveleyrahawk) January 29, 2023

Find someone who loves you the way 49ers fans love pretending it’s still the ‘80s https://t.co/Aq2Kk9gc9V — Offseason Looking Forward To-er (@JacsonBevens) January 30, 2023

Wasting a timeout early in the 1st quarter is quite literally the best time to waste a timeout. https://t.co/iVZ2ZaTHqx — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) January 29, 2023

Glad to hear that Purdy is healthy. pic.twitter.com/H7M0W6Tjvm — Nick (@seahawksnerd75) January 30, 2023

Trent Williams and having hurt feelings due to a playoff loss name a more iconic duo — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) January 29, 2023

49ers players cause they losing pic.twitter.com/bwVFG31wTW — Football Ellie (@Blonde12thWoman) January 29, 2023

Since the Seahawks joined the NFC West in 2002:



Division titles:

1. Seahawks 9

2. 49ers 5

3. Rams 4

4. Cardinals 3



Super Bowls:

1. Seahawks 3

T2. Rams 2

T2. 49ers 2

4. Cardinals 1



Rings:

T1. Seahawks 1

T1. Rams 1

T3. Cardinals 0

T3. 49ers 0 pic.twitter.com/9bpa7zaSpH — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) January 29, 2023

Congrats to the 49ers on their #QuestForSix Not only did they get to 6, they got to 7! pic.twitter.com/zCUEdDBdlf — Parker (@ParkerLewes) January 29, 2023

Philly fans sheathing their batteries. — griff (@cmikesspinmove) January 29, 2023

49ers looking through the QB depth chart pic.twitter.com/GvhSvOOWDD — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 29, 2023

It has been 10,227 days since the 49ers last won a Super Bowl.



That Super Bowl win came 9,324 days after the Apollo moon landing.



Meaning that Super Bowl win was XLVIII% of the way from the day of the moon landing until today. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) January 29, 2023

49ers employing a "trying to lose by less" strategy in the NFC Championship Game — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 29, 2023

Brock purdy told me id burn in hell for all of eternity while in culinary class when i was 15 because i smoked weed. https://t.co/BD315mUapG — thomas (@thomassanford_) January 27, 2023

nick bosa hasn’t been blindsided like that since the 2020 election — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 29, 2023

Needless to say, Niners fans and former players were less than happy... about a lot of things.

Just dont know about some of these calls. Maybe in the Reg season but the playoffs they let them play. Ticky tack illegal contact. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 29, 2023

Shucks shucks shucks — Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) January 29, 2023

It’s rigged. The nfl decided they want eagles in for some reason — Richard M (@GGH_Richard) January 29, 2023

.@brockpurdy13, I Crashed In An Airplane!!! Get In The Game! WTF!!! pic.twitter.com/i7sH4NgmPm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 29, 2023

No way the 49ers could have won this game with a broken Brock Purdy and a concussed 4th string QB.

But this is by far the worst officiated game I have ever seen in the NFL.

Sucks that the fans didn't get the game they disserved. — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) January 29, 2023

I saw a player beat his man and then held before getting shoved into the punter, but that’s just me I guess. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 29, 2023

But I think we all know what really happened:

Maybe if the 49ers stop committing penalties, the refs would stop calling them. — Brandan Schulze (@SeaHawkersPod) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Geno Smith is just generally being a good guy.

Geno kicking it with fans today in the dopest Air Max 97s known to man https://t.co/eyiYMb6Qia — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 29, 2023

Also, this might be the one time I am okay with Aaron Donald trolling.

Plus, former Seahawks legend Greg Olsen was on point and had a good day, for what that is worth.

Olsen is better than Aikman, Romo or Collinsworth... — DAVIS HSU (@DavisHsuSeattle) January 29, 2023

Greg Olsen trying to hide his excitement when Trent Williams entered the fray there — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 29, 2023