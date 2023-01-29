 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the Eagles’ merciless destruction of the 49ers

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers’ winning streak came to an unceremonious end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, who march towards the Super Bowl with a 31-7 victory. After Brock Purdy suffered an early injury, the team was left to rely almost entirely on Christian McCaffrey and their defense, and it... did not go well. The Eagles simply overwhelmed the Niners and ran away with the game. Seeing the rival Bay Area team get blown out in the NFC Championship is great, but seeing them lose their second consecutive Conference Championship is sublime.

Needless to say, Niners fans and former players were less than happy... about a lot of things.

But I think we all know what really happened:

Meanwhile, Geno Smith is just generally being a good guy.

Also, this might be the one time I am okay with Aaron Donald trolling.

Plus, former Seahawks legend Greg Olsen was on point and had a good day, for what that is worth.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...