The top story of the day is the health of Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Most any fan of professional football can tell you how dangerous the sport can be, and any former player can tell you in detail about the endured physical horrors of a sport so many of us love. When a player hits the ground our worst fears in some form or fashion are almost always realized. The NFL season is at one of its most engaging points where playoff implications abound. Today we can agree that none of that matters as much as life itself. Today we think about a young person who was critically injured playing a game with his friends and peers.

NFL community rallying around Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive - Buffalo Rumblings

Hamlin collapsed on the field on Monday evening

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks Week 18 schedule: NFL sets stage for primetime drama if Seattle beats Rams

Week 18 playoff scenarios and draft order implications

Draft notebook: The truth about Jalen Carter & Will Anderson « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve seen people compare Jalen Carter to Aaron Donald and Will Anderson to Nick Bosa. I’ve seen people refer to them as ‘sure things’ and ‘safe picks’ — a no-brainer that the Seahawks should draft one of them if possible.

Carroll's rare request to have fun at Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs' expense - Seattle Sports

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll needled Quandre Diggs, who became the only player Sunday with three picks in each of the last six years.

Huard: 4 numbers tell story of Seahawks QB Geno Smith's season - Seattle Sports

It may be easy to forget just how impressive Seahawks QB Geno Smith has been this season. Brock Huard points to some numbers that prove it.

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 17 Win Over The Jets - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 23-6 win over the Jets on Sunday, a victory that saw them play “complete team ball” as they improved their record to 8-8.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 23-6 Win Over the New York Jets - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's Week 17 win over the Jets.

Seahawks Backfield Duo Of Kenneth Walker III & DeeJay Dallas Shine In Week 17 Win Over Jets - Seahawks.com

Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas made big contributions on the ground and in the air in Seattle’s Week 17 win over the Jets.

Seattle 'Quiet' DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett? 'Bunch of Other' Seahawks Beat New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett - two of the best receivers in the NFL - silenced by an excellent New York Jets secondary, the Seattle Seahawks found unexpected sources rising to the occasion.

NFC West News

49ers Winners and losers: The Christian McCaffrey acquisition was the turning point of the season - Niners Nation

Plus, we discuss whether or not the passing defense is an issue

How the Las Vegas Raiders Scuttled the 49ers Ship - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the Las Vegas Raiders exposed weaknesses in the San Francisco 49ers which could be exploited in the playoffs.

Cam Akers’ Rams Streak Reaches Los Angeles’ Todd Gurley Level - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Cam Akers continues to serve as the Los Angeles Rams' most consistent beacon of offensive hope in these desperate final hours.

Chargers take SoFi from Rams: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly - Turf Show Times

Baker Mayfield, Sean McVay might have only one more dance together

Red Rain Podcast: ATL 20 ARI 19 Payton Place? - Revenge of the Birds

Another hard-fought, highly competitive game for "no quit" . So proud of the coaches and players for grinding this hard despite the avalanche of setbacks that would typically cause teams to...

Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Would Accept NFL Offer; Should Arizona Cardinals Pursue Him? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Athletic reported Jim Harbaugh would be open to leaving Michigan for the NFL. Should the Arizona Cardinals pursue him?

Around The NFL

Bills S Damar Hamlin collapses and is given CPR on the field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals - Yahoo Sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed.

Fins prep for Skylar Thompson or Teddy Bridgewater in finale - ESPN.com

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he's preparing for either Skylar Thompson or Teddy Bridgewater to start the last regular-season game as Miami attempts to snap a five-year playoff drought.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are suddenly looking like a team that could shake up the playoffs - Yahoo Sports

In the middle of the fourth quarter Sunday, when the Green Bay Packers were well on their way to obliterating the Minnesota Vikings 41-17, the most worrisome edition of Aaron Rodgers surfaced for the NFC playoff field.

Ex-NFL player Uche Nwaneri dies at 38 - Larry Brown Sports

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri died at age 38 after he was believed to have a heart attack

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation - Larry Brown Sports

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation.

Week 17 DVOA Preview: Lions-Packers-Seahawks to the Wire | Football Outsiders

There's little separation among the three remaining NFC playoff hopefuls, but DVOA has a clear preference in Titans-Jaguars.

NFL All-Pro team 2022: Best players at every position - ESPN.com

Bill Barnwell picks the best of the best of the 2022 NFL season, starting with Patrick Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott knows 'I got to stop' throwing INTs - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

Prescott has thrown at least one interception in a six straight games and has 14 INTs on the season -- both career-worst marks.

NFL Week 17's winners and losers: Giants back in the playoffs, Pack back in the mix, Jets back in the barrel - NFL.com

The Giants are back in the playoffs! The Packers are back in the mix! The Jets are back ... in the basement. Adam Schein reveals the biggest winners and losers from the penultimate Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 17 games, CFP semifinals - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Derek Carr fiasco a far cry from Unitas, Peyton or even Matt Ryan: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Have NFL QB mentalities changed? There are signs. And then there are those in the league who don't change, like Tom Brady and Mike Tomlin.

Bills vs. Bengals game postponed, Damar Hamlin in critical condition following collapse: Live updates and latest news - The Athletic

Breaking NFL news and in-depth analysis from the best newsroom in sports. Follow your favorite teams. Get the latest injury updates, trade analysis, draft info and more from around the league.

NFL Week 17 winners and losers, plus breaking down the playoff picture and picks for Bills-Bengals showdown - CBSSports.com

Happy New Year and welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!