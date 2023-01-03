Josh Gordon drafted by XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons

We’re just a month away from the third iteration of the XFL, and it also means the return of the Seattle Dragons Seattle Sea Dragons.

Over the weekend the league held its supplemental draft, and the Sea Dragons’ most notable selection is a name familiar to Seahawks and NFL fans.

Welcome to the Dragons Den pic.twitter.com/GKq74oiFQN — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) January 1, 2023

Yes, former Cleveland Browns star and ex-Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was taken in the sixth round of the Supplemental Draft.

Gordon was last on the Tennessee Titans practice squad, elevated for a couple of games before he was released from the team. His best season way way back in 2013 with the Browns, when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns, including a first-ever back-to-back stretch of 200+ receiving yard performances.

At this point you already know about his difficulties with substance abuse and multiple league suspensions, as well as a PED suspension while with the Seahawks in 2019. It’s a sad story of a promising career for such a talented player.

Gordon is by far the most prominent name on the Sea Dragons roster, followed by... I guess former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci. One other notable former Seahawk on the team is cornerback Linden Stephens, who was on the roster in 2020.

Here’s the current squad, with the aid of Wikipedia formatting:

Are we going to cover the Sea Dragons again? Yeah sure, why not? It was pretty fun the first time before the pandemic shut the season (and league) down.