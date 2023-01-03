Bills-Bengals won’t be resumed this week, NFL Week 18 schedule unchanged for now

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the postponed ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week.

This decision comes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the game’s first quarter. The Bills announced late Monday night that Hamlin did have his heartbeat restored on the field before he was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As of this writing he remains in critical condition.

The league also announced that currently there are no changes to the Week 18 schedule, so the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams remains in its 1:25 PM PT kickoff slot on Sunday.

Obviously Bills vs. Bengals had major AFC playoff implications and also impacts the seeding of other playoff teams, so there will have to be some resolution as far as a result (or non-result) for this matchup. This is an unprecedented situation so anything can change with regards to that game and this weekend’s schedule, and if changes are made we will relay the new information as soon as possible.

Right now the focus is on the health and survival of Damar Hamlin.