Seahawks place Jordyn Brooks on IR, sign Tyler Mabry to active roster

As expected, the Seattle Seahawks have placed linebacker Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve, officially ending his season after he tore his ACL in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Brooks is one of the NFL’s leading tacklers and the team’s signal caller. Cody Barton will essentially slide over to Brooks’ spot, with Tanner Muse inserted into the starting lineup for the team’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Brooks off the active roster, the Seahawks have promoted Tyler Mabry from the practice squad. Mabry was a gameday elevation against the Jets, filling in for Will Dissly who’s also in injured reserve, and he caught his first NFL touchdown on his first career catch. This gives the Seahawks three tight ends on the 53-man roster, allowing them to continue their use of 13 personnel (1 running back, 3 tight ends).

With two practice squad spots open the Seahawks brought back wide receiver Connor Wedington, who was on last year’s preseason roster, and also added undrafted rookie cornerback Chris Steele out of USC.