What a way for Conference Championship weekend to end, eh?! This year’s playoffs have a lot to tell us as far as our competition for next year and what we’ll need to improve on as a club. Our Seattle Seahawks have work to do. Let’s get to it.

Seahawks News

Seahawks' Abe Lucas is so important: The increasing value of a great right tackle - Seaside Joe

Seattle knew what they were doing by drafting Lucas so soon after picking Charles Cross: Seaside Bonus 1/29/2023

Seahawks win/loss record by uniform combination - Seahawks Wire

For as long as I can remember, I have always had a bit of a fixation on uniforms, uniform combinations, and the win/loss record with each specific combo. Maybe it’s superstition, maybe it’s a unique fascination, or maybe I simply have too much time on my hands.

Please, Seahawks — look to the Bengals & Eagles « Seahawks Draft Blog

Oh dear 49ers, oh dear

Are we overlooking Drew Lock as Seahawks starting QB option? - Seattle Sports

Of all the Seahawks' options to start at QB, Drew Lock is the one getting the least attention. Bump and Stacy break down why it's viable.

NFC West News

49ers news: Quarterback injuries catch up to the 49ers as they fall to the Eagles 31-7 - Niners Nation

The 49ers fall 31-7 to the Eagles in a lopsided NFC Championship contest after QB Brock Purdy is injured early in the game.

Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury - Larry Brown Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy revealed the extent of his elbow injury and how limited he was during the NFC Championship.

49ers QB Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson go down in loss vs. Eagles - ESPN.com

The 49ers were forced to rely on an injured Brock Purdy after initially losing him and then fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

NFC Championship Game takeaways: Eagles rout 49ers; would healthy Brock Purdy have changed outcome? - The Athletic

What did we learn about the Eagles on Sunday, and who will the 49ers' starting QB be next season? Our writers weigh in.

San Francisco 49ers 7, Philadelphia Eagles 31: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Los Angeles Rams Play Calling Duties; Sean McVay or Mike LaFleur? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Now that the Los Angeles Rams have named Mike LaFleur their offensive coordinator, is Sean McVay ready to give up play-calling?

Will the Rams be in the NFC Championship game next year? - Turf Show Times

3 reasons for optimism that LA will be back next year

Sean Payton, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans and other Cardinals head coaching news - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are still working to get through their new coaching search, but no news as of now.

That means Jess and I continue to speculate on what is going on...

Three Dream Free Agency Signings for the Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Free Agency will be the first big step in fixing the Arizona Cardinals. Here are three dream free agents to target.

Around The NFL

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs beat Bengals to win AFC thanks to crucial penalty that sets up game-winning field goal - Yahoo Sports

The ankle was an issue. So was a fast, hard-hitting, opportunistic Cincinnati defense and a Bengals team that simply wouldn’t go away.

Eagles showcase all the ways they can beat you, even with Jalen Hurts not at his best - Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl in dominating fashion with a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers at crossroads as trade remains possible - ESPN.com

An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Packers for a variety of reasons, league sources told ESPN.

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons - NFL.com

The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator - NFL.com

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with DC Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Jets' veteran QB search will start with these three names, plus options for other QB-needy teams - CBSSports.com

Expect a lot of QB movement this offseason