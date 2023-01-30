The false starts that aren’t false starts

Just a single meaningful game remains in the 2022 NFL season, with the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in Super Bowl LVII. That means the offseason is underway for the 30 other teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, who at least were able to enjoy watching the division rival San Francisco 49ers get stomped and miss out on winning a Super Bowl yet again.

However, in watching the San Francisco loss to Philadelphia, many fans noted the apparent false starts by Eagles tackle Lane Johnson. Seattle fans, of course, recall right tackle Germain Ifedi seemingly taking an early step back on every pass play for years, and on Sunday those who noticed included not just fans in the Field Gulls game thread, but NFL Staff Writer for The Ringer Benjamin Solak.

Lane has been doing this since 2016. He does it better than anyone in the league and rarely gets called. https://t.co/SrkhOWolGm — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 29, 2023

However, it was barely a week ago that offensive line expert Duke Manyweather took to social media during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs to explain why what fans think is a false start is, in fact, not actually a false start.

Long story short, the NFL rule book allows offensive linemen in a two point stance to adjust their back foot, and this allows tackles to start their kick back with their back foot prior to the snap of the ball without incurring a false start.

So, there it is. A simple answer to a question that has long bothered many.